Puerto Rico could become the 51st state -- let's brush up on it!

Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917

(CNN) Puerto Rico could become the 51st state -- what do you really know about it?

When outsiders think of Puerto Rico, a couple of things probably come to mind: It's a small island in the Caribbean. People mostly speak Spanish there. It's not a US state but has American ties. They were the Sharks in "West Side Story." (Wait, maybe they were the Jets?) But there's so much more to know.

For starters, the Stars and Stripes might need an upgrade soon: Citizens of Puerto Rico vote Sunday on whether the US commonwealth should become a state.

Some Puerto Ricans are raring to cozy up with America to jump-start a flagging economy; meanwhile, plenty of residents would just as soon maintain the status quo, and others would prefer to break ties all together.

Momentum has been building for the island shaped like a postage stamp to join the union as the 51st state, so it's probably smart to start reading up about America's cousin to the south -- its background, economic status and heritage.