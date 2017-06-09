Officer who shot Philando Castile testifies

St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) Testimony ended Friday in the case against Jeronimo Yanez, a Minnesota police officer on trial for fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July 2016.

The aftermath of the shooting was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend and the video went viral, sparking protests nationwide and renewing criticism of the use of deadly force by police, especially against African-American men.

On Friday, prosecutors tried to poke holes in the statements Yanez gave in the hours after the July 6 shooting.

After Yanez had confirmed earlier Friday for his defense attorneys that he thought Castile had a handgun in his right hand, specifically saying it looked like a Glock, prosecutor Richard Dusterhoft asked Yanez why he never told the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he thought he saw that kind of pistol.

Yanez responded that he "was under a tremendous amount of stress" in the hours and first couple days following the shooting.

