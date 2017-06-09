Black woman alleges bosses gave her purse with Confederate flag

Story highlights Lawsuit in California alleges bosses racially harassed African-American employee

Woman says she received purse bearing the Confederate flag as Christmas gift

(CNN) An African-American woman filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, alleging the owners gave her a purse bearing a Confederate flag with photos inside of her bosses posing with other Confederate paraphernalia.

The photos appeared to show the owners, Kenneth Hayden, dressed as Donald Trump, and his wife, Anita, with Confederate symbols with the slogan, "The Southland shall rise again."

Plaintiff Tishay Wright worked for Southland Construction in Pleasanton, California, a San Francisco Bay Area suburb.

After joining the firm in June 2015 as a project administrator, Wright said in her lawsuit that she repeatedly heard the Haydens make derogatory comments about minorities.

She alleges hearing them say things such as, "We'll just make the Mexicans do it," and making fun of Hispanic accents in front of Latino employees, according to her complaint.

Read More