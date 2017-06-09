Story highlights One man from India was killed, another was wounded in February shooting

(CNN) A man who earlier this year allegedly shot three people at a Kansas bar -- killing a man from India -- was indicted Friday on federal hate crime and firearm charges.

Authorities allege Adam W. Purinton, 52, of Olathe, shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and two other men on February 22.

The hate crime charges were filed in connection with the shootings of Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, who survived. Purinton is also accused of shooting Ian Grillot, who tried to stop the suspect.

If convicted for the hate crimes, Purinton could be sentenced to life in prison or death.

Purinton already faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in state court. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 18.

