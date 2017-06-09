New Jersey police officers accused of beating burn victim

Story highlights Video appears to show police kicking and dragging a burn victim

Police union says officers were attempting to rescue the victim

(CNN) Police officers in Jersey City, New Jersey, are feeling the heat after being captured on video allegedly beating the victim of a fiery car crash.

Miguel Feliz was driving home from work on Sunday evening when a vehicle being chased by police crashed into his car and a utility pole, igniting all three.

Witness video captured Feliz exiting his vehicle and rolling on the ground while attempting to remove clothing engulfed in flames.

Moments later, several police officers approach Feliz while pointing their guns. Some officers appear to kick him, then drag him into the street.

The incident left Feliz in critical but stable condition, with severe burns to 30 percent of his body, his family told Univision.

Read More