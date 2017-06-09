(CNN) TGIF! Think your week was rough? Couldn't have been as bad as Theresa May's. That's among the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. James Comey hearing

James Comey's hearing was called a political Super Bowl and it lived up to the hype. The fired FBI director didn't pull any punches when he testified before the Senate intelligence committee. He went in on President Trump, repeatedly calling him a liar and accusing the President of asking him for his personal loyalty. ( Trump's personal lawyer said that didn't happen. ) Comey said he felt Trump was trying to direct him to drop the Michael Flynn investigation when the President said he had "I hope you can let this go." (Trump's lawyer denies that too.)

He sounded the alarm on Russia, saying he had no doubt they interfered in our election last year and that they'll be coming back for more. And he even revealed that he was the leaker behind the media stories on the memos he took when he met with Trump.

JUST WATCHED Comey testimony lights up Twitter Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Comey testimony lights up Twitter 01:34

And that was just what went on in the public portion of the hearing. Later on -- in a closed hearing with the senators that allowed him to talk about classified matters -- Comey said Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador, sources tell CNN.