Story highlights "We are like a wisp of smoke," Harmening told her friends

The investigation is being led by Georgia's Fulton County Police Department

(CNN) On the same bus ride that would claim her life, 17-year-old Sarah Harmening took the time to write one last journal entry.

"I was just sitting here on the bus feeling a little sad," she wrote. "I guess because I was going to be gone for so long and I was a little uncomfortable."

But after she prayed and read from her Bible, things were looking up for Harmening.

"I was just reminded of why I am here," she wrote, "and that God has called me here and that he has done this for a reason, so I know he's going to do incredible things."

Harmening was traveling Thursday to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with her church mission group from Huntsville, Alabama, when the charter bus carrying them crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle, according to authorities. While others on the bus were injured -- at least nine people including the bus driver remained hospitalized Friday night, there was one lone fatality: Sarah Harmening.

Read More