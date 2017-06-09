My family tree, split by Trump

Story highlights Half of Bill Weir's family cheered Trump's victory, the other half braced for the end of the world

Weir says it's up to us to ask each other "Where are you from?" with a lot less fear and a lot more wonder

Editor's note: This is an excerpt from Bill Weir's journey retracing his past in a bid to understand America's new cold civil war and explore why neighbors seem to have become strangers. Editor's note: This is an excerpt from Bill Weir's journey retracing his past in a bid to understand America's new cold civil war and explore why neighbors seem to have become strangers. Travel the rest of the way with Bill at "States of Change."

(CNN) You are at the top of your family tree.

Maybe you have siblings and maybe you have saplings (or grand saplings), but at this moment you are perched on the highest branches of a bloodline Redwood. A lineage that somehow survived storms and disease, war and pestilence, love and hate, generation after generation.

You are proud of your tree.

You would fight for your tree.

But how much do you really know about your tree?

