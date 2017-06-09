Story highlights Nicola Philippaerts names HH Carlos Z his horse of a lifetime

(CNN) Belgian showjumper Nicola Philippaerts is widely regarded as one of the best young riders in the world.

And a third-place finish at the 2017 LGCT Miami Grand Prix shows the 23-year-old knows a thing or two about horses.

Philippaerts has ridden many horses but -- if he had to choose -- which would be his favorite?

"I think the one horse that stands out in my career is HH Carlos Z," Philippaerts told CNN's Aly Vance. "I think it was a very special horse for me.

"Everything started with the juniors, until the seniors. I won my first five-star grand prix with him and I think he will always stay special for me."

