Trump: I'm willing to testify under oath about Comey claims

Story highlights Comey testified on Thursday

Trump took questions Friday

Washington (CNN) A defiant President Donald Trump said Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with James Comey, further fueling the swirling controversy ignited by the fired FBI director's bombshell testimony before the Senate on Thursday.

"One hundred percent," Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

Trump aggressively addressed some questions during the bilateral news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, but coyly answered others. Asked directly whether he was recording conversations in the Oval Office -- a claim he hinted at on Twitter last month -- Trump dodged.

"I am not hinting at anything. I will tell you about it over a very short period of time," Trump said, twice declining to elaborate.

He later said reporters were "going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer."

