Trump: I'm willing to testify under oath about Comey claims

Washington (CNN) A defiant President Donald Trump said Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.

"One hundred percent," Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

He adamantly denied Comey's claims that he asked him to end the FBI's investigation into national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"I didn't say that," Trump said.

And he denied that he asked Comey for his loyalty, though he added: "There would be nothing wrong if I did say it."

