Story highlights Sen. Susan Collins: Political inexperience may have led Trump to violate norms

She calls ex-FBI chief James Comey's testimony "credible, candid and thorough"

(CNN) Republican Sen. Susan Collins offered a theory Friday on why President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to meet alone with former FBI Director James Comey.

Collins told CNN's "New Day" that the President may have had the impression it was normal to speak with the FBI chief in private after Comey pulled him aside in January at Trump Tower to discuss an unsubstantiated dossier that contained salacious personal accusations against Trump.

"I wonder if perhaps that made the President think that whenever there is some conversation to be had with the FBI director that it should be one-on-one because he had two subsequent one-on-one meetings as well as other phone calls with the FBI director," Collins said.

"That doesn't make it right, but ironically perhaps the FBI's actions in that first meeting sent a signal to the President that this is how their interactions should take place."

In testimony that rocked Washington, Comey told lawmakers Thursday how Trump had urged him in private to drop the FBI's probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has denied doing so.

