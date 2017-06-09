Romney 'would have accepted' secretary of state job under Trump

Story highlights Romney was so serious about the posting, he discussed it with Hillary Clinton

Park City, Utah (CNN) Mitt Romney revealed Friday he was serious enough about becoming President Donald Trump's secretary of state that he spoke to Hillary Clinton about the post -- and that Trump's general election opponent encouraged him to take it.

In a previously unreported conversation, Romney mentioned that he spoke with Clinton, a fellow Trump critic on the other side of the aisle -- during the time he was being considered for the top diplomat job.

"I spoke with virtually all the former secretaries of state," Romney said here at the Experts and Enthusiasts, or E2, Summit, which brings together high-profile Republicans who are close to Romney. "I spoke with Secretary Clinton, and in each case, each of them said: 'Please, please take that job,' if it's offered to you. We would very much like to see you serve in that capacity."

Clinton was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term and lost to Trump in the 2016 election, and the conversation between her and Romney would have taken place when the wounds from the presidential race remained raw.

The former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee said that he was "shocked" to receive the invitation to be considered in the first place. Romney recalled receiving a call out of the blue from Vice President-elect Mike Pence when Romney was golfing in Hawaii, asking if he'd like to be considered.

