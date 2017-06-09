Story highlights Romney said he would have accepted the post as secretary of state

Park City, Utah (CNN) Mitt Romney said Friday he was serious enough about becoming President Donald Trump's secretary of state that he spoke to Hillary Clinton about the post.

"I would've accepted the job," Romney said at the Experts and Enthusiasts, or E2 Summit, which brings together high-profile Republicans in Utah.

The former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee said that he was "shocked" to receive the invitation to be considered.

Clinton was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term.