Nancy Pelosi: Donald Trump 'needs sleep'

President Donald Trump called former FBI Director James Comey 'a leaker' in a tweet Friday

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has some advice for President Donald Trump: Get some sleep.

"It would take me all day to tell you what I think the President should be doing," the California Democrat said during a news conference Friday when asked about whether Trump should go under oath to address former FBI Director James Comey's testimony. "It starts with, as I said on one of the shows this morning, with a good night's sleep."

Pelosi was referring to the comment she made earlier on Friday on MSNBC, when she said she has advised Trump to "go to sleep, get some sleep."

She later expressed her same concern in a tweet at the President.

"@realDonaldTrump," she wrote. "Are you sure you are getting enough sleep?"