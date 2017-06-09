Story highlights The Romanian President said that he had discussed the Visa Waiver Program with Trump

Trump quickly interjected, stating that the matter did not come up, but that "it would be something we will discuss"

(CNN) President Donald Trump appeared to directly contradict Romanian President Klaus Iohannis's response to a question on visa waivers at a press conference Friday in the Rose Garden.

Asked whether the two leaders discussed the waiver program for Romania, Iohannis responded, "yes."

But Trump quickly chimed in, adding, "We didn't discuss it. We didn't discuss it, but there would be certainly -- it would be something we will discuss."

Trump then signaled for the Romanian president to continue his response. Iohannis stated, "I mentioned this issue, and I also mentioned it during other meetings I had, because this is important for us. It's important for Romanians who want to come to the United States."

The United States' Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes without needing to obtain a visa. According to the State Department's website , 38 countries currently participate in the program. Romania is one of a handful of "roadmap" nations that are actively seeking to join the program, pending approval by the US government.

