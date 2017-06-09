Story highlights Gillibrand: "Fundamentally, if we are not helping people, we should go the f--- home"

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's message about helping the public took on a bold tone Friday morning when she told a crowd at a conference on technology and democracy, "If we are not helping people, we should go the f--- home."

In an out-of-character move, the New York senator dropped the f-bomb a handful of times during a speech at the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, which explores technology's impact on politics, government and society.

Speaking about President Donald Trump's accomplishments in the White House, Gillibrand said, "Has he kept his promises? No. F--- no."

This is not the first time that Gillibrand has used the four-letter word. She also uttered it during an interview with New York Magazine in March, saying of her push to pass legislation to protect seniors against fraud, "We're here to help people, and if we're not helping people, we should go the f-- home."

When asked if Gillibrand considered it acceptable to use such language publicly, a spokesperson for her office said: "I think it's appropriate for a senator to be exactly who they are -- Kirsten is going to continue to be exactly who she is and always has been."

