Trump's lawyer to file complaint against Comey over memos

The Justice Department, however, has limited jurisdiction over former employees

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's outside attorney plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate judiciary committee, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

The complaint will focus on Comey's testimony that he gave a friend the content of memos about his conversations with Trump and asked the friend to then give that information to a reporter. Comey said Friday that he gave the friend -- later identified as Daniel Richman, a longtime Comey confidante and Columbia University professor -- the information after Trump tweeted that he may have tapes of his conversations with the fired FBI director.

"My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square. So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter," Comey said Thursday.

It is unclear when Trump's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, will file the complaints, but the source said they are actively exploring their options.

The Justice Department, however, has limited jurisdiction over former employees. They can investigate but the remedy in the event of finding wrongdoing would be to make a note in Comey's file should he ever seek to be employed by the DOJ again.

