Story highlights Jack Reed is the ranking member on Armed Services

The Rhode Island Democrat believes Trump needs to give his side of the story

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member on the Armed Services Committee, said he believes special counsel Robert Mueller eventually will have to depose President Donald Trump in his Russia investigation.

"I think that's ultimately what will happen," the Rhode Island Democrat told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "It involves to some degree the President, so I would expect at some point, not right away, but at some point, Mr. Mueller will feel he has to depose the President."

The Justice Department named Mueller as special counsel to oversee the department's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Reed argued that former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, made a strong impression in his hearing Thursday with the Senate intelligence committee.

