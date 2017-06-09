Story highlights The poll has a 4-point margin of error, with 5% saying they are still undecided

Already, the Georgia special election is the most expensive House race in history

(CNN) Democrat Jon Ossoff has a 7 percentage point edge over Republican Karen Handel among likely voters in a closely watched special election for a Georgia House seat, a new poll released Friday shows.

Ossoff leads Handel 51% to 44% among likely voters in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted June 5-8 by Abt Associates.

The poll did not specify how many likely voters were included in the survey, but the figures have a 4-point margin of error, and with 5% saying they are still undecided, Ossoff's advantage could close.

The poll shows Ossoff is picking off 13% of Republicans and 50% of independents in a district that historically has been reliably red -- Newt Gingrich and, more recently, new Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price represented it. Handel, meanwhile, is drawing virtually no Democratic support.

Already, it's the most expensive House race in history -- with millions of dollars from party committees and super PACs flooding the Atlanta airwaves.

Read More