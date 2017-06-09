Watching Comey from Georgia's 6th district

Story highlights The testimony was on the minds of many of the voters

For Ossoff supporters, Comey's testimony confirmed their opinions of Trump

Atlanta (CNN) While all of Washington was focused on former FBI Director James Comey's testimony about his conversations with President Donald Trump, Republicans in Georgia's 6th congressional district were focusing on something closer to home.

More than a dozen volunteers phone-banking in a local Fulton County Republican office Thursday morning took a quick break to watch the opening statements of the testimony before getting back to the phones.

"Comey made it very clear that President Trump never asked him to stop the investigation," Janelle Jones, vice president of membership for the Atlanta Young Republicans, told CNN. "Once I heard that, I was like, 'Back to get-out-the-vote calls and I'm good to go.'"

The hotly contested congressional race has become somewhat of a testing ground for Republican candidates grappling with the deluge of headlines surrounding Trump's White House and the Russia investigation.

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are pitted against each other in a June 20 run-off election for the traditionally GOP seat, and Republicans are hoping voters will focus on local issues over controversies out of Washington.

