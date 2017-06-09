Trump adds Poland stop during G20 trip

Story highlights President accepted an invitation from President Andrzej Duda of Poland

The G20 will include Russian President Vladimir Putin

(CNN) The White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit Poland during a trip to Europe next month for the G20 summit.

The President accepted an invitation from Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit before the international summit begins on July 7.

Poland, a more conservative-leaning government, provides a natural stop for Republican politicians.

"The visit will reaffirm America's steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies and emphasize the Administration's priority of strengthening NATO's collective defense," read a statement from press secretary Sean Spicer's office. There will be a "major speech" during the trip, a standard practice for presidents when they travel abroad.

The G20, a larger showing of international leaders than the G-7 summit, which is only seven nations, will include Russian President Vladimir Putin, a point of great interest as rumors and investigations of reported Russian meddling into the 2016 elections consume congressional hearings.

