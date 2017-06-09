F-35 fighters grounded over oxygen problems

Story highlights F-35 fighter flights at Luke Air Force Base were suspended after oxygen incidents.

The Air Force says the issue is a local problem, and flights should resume on Saturday.

(CNN) An F-35 fighter wing has been temporarily grounded after five incidents where pilots suffered from oxygen deprivation problems, but the planes are expected to be flying again on Saturday, the Air Force said Friday.

The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona suspended all F-35A flights Friday after the five pilots experienced hypoxia-like symptoms, Air Force spokesman Capt. Mark Graff said in a statement. The pilots all used their backup oxygen to land the planes safely.

"In order to synchronize operations and maintenance efforts toward safe flying operations we have canceled local F-35A flying," said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, commander of the 56th Fighter Wing. "The Air Force takes these physiological incidents seriously, and our focus is on the safety and well-being of our pilots. We are taking the necessary steps to find the root cause of these incidents."

Graff said that the pause was taken "not out of fear or out of danger, but out of an abundance of caution," and said the Air Force plans to resume operations on Saturday.

There are 55 F-35As at Luke Air Force Base. Graff said that it's still not clear what caused the oxygen incidents, but said that the pause was confided to Luke because "no other incidents have been reported" at any other Air Force bases since May 2.

Read More