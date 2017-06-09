Story highlights The figure comes with a "righteous fist to fight for the middle class"

A Kickstarter campaign to fund the action figure has raised over $70,000 since Tuesday

(CNN) If you've ever wanted to carry around a pocket-sized, persistent senator wherever you go, now's your big -- or, well, little -- chance.

A Kickstarter campaign to create an Elizabeth Warren action figure has raised over $71,000 as of Friday afternoon, far surpassing the campaign's original $15,000 goal. More than 2,000 people have donated since the campaign launched Tuesday.

"We expected it to do reasonably well ... literally the first day it did four times better than that," creator Jason Feinberg told CNN.

The $19 figure comes equipped with everything that any practical, liberal female politician could ask for: sensible boots to march on Washington, rolled up sleeves to wrestle with big banks, even a righteous fist raised proudly in the air to fight for the middle class.

Sculptor Mark Leavitt works on the Warren action figure.

Feinberg started making political action figures in 2008 for his company, FCTRY, after watching then-candidate Barack Obama speak at a debate in Iowa. Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders are also in the brigade of prominent pint-sized Democrats.

Read More