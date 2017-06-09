Trump wraps up ill-timed 'infrastructure week'

Story highlights Trump's top White House aides rolled out "infrastructure week" last weekend

They hoped the focus would divert attention from Comey

(CNN) President Donald Trump capped off his ill-timed "infrastructure week" on Friday with a visit to the Department of Transportation, where the President pledged to reform the permitting process for infrastructure projects.

Trump, standing next to a large flow chart of the permitting process and a series of binders that details the permits for one project, called permitting the "biggest obstacles to creating this new and desperately needed infrastructure."

Trump's top White House aides rolled out "infrastructure week" last weekend, hoping the focus -- including a trip to Ohio -- would divert attention from Thursday's bombshell testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

The plan didn't exactly work, in part because Trump himself overshadowed the policy focus on Monday with a series of tweets about his travel ban, his Department of Justice and the mayor of London.

Trump did not mention Comey during the speech, letting his Friday morning tweet stand as his only statement about the fired FBI director.

Read More