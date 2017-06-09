Commentary after Comey testimony is 'ugly dog contest,' David Frum says on CNN

(CNN) Conservative pundits threw sharp elbows Friday on CNN's "New Day," sparring over former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony about his private conversations with President Donald Trump.

"This is turning into -- this whole episode post-testimony -- an ugly dog contest for pathetic talking points," David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic, told Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

"David, I'm not an ugly dog, and I'm not taking the airtime," Schlapp replied.

Schlapp moments earlier had said he didn't find Trump's alleged request for Comey's "loyalty" improper.

Responded Frum, "Matt, taking all the airtime won't make your arguments better."

