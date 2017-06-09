Former congressman calls out fellow Republicans for defending Trump

Story highlights Inglis also called out House Speaker Paul Ryan on Twitter on Friday

If Trump were a Democrat, there would be more backlash from Republicans over Comey's firing, he said

Washington (CNN) A former GOP representative argued Friday that if President Donald Trump were a Democrat, there would be more backlash from Republicans over the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"If Hillary Clinton had won and Comey had re-opened an investigation into her email server and she didn't like the way it was going and she fired him, I'm quite certain my party would be rightly howling," Bob Inglis, a former South Carolina representative, told CNN's Erin Burnett Friday on "OutFront." "When the shoe's on this foot, it's like, 'Oh, well, he's new at it.'"

The former politician, who lost his re-election bid in 2010, also called out House Speaker Paul Ryan for his defense of Trump.

"@SpeakerRyan you know this isn't true," Inglis tweeted, linking to an article titled "Ryan denies GOP would try to impeach Dem accused of same actions as Trump."

"You know that you would be inquiring into impeachment if this were a D."

