Washington (CNN) Welcome to #2020Vision -- our new weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race. Check back here each Friday for a new edition.

Joe Biden is serious about him being taken seriously as a 2020 candidate. His brother dialed in to a radio show this week to say Biden "Jill Biden recently pledged her husband " The family of Vice Presidentis serious about him being taken seriously as a 2020 candidate. His brother dialed in to a radio show this week to say Biden " absolutely " has another run in him. "Why anyone would think otherwise, I don't know," he said.recently pledged her husband " is not going away ." His PAC gives him a way to pay for political travel in the 2018 midterms. And he got much closer to running last time than many people realize, building out a team and sketching out a detailed campaign plan, one person who helped develop that plan tells me.

But Democratic operatives are far more skeptical than Biden's family -- both that he'll really run, and that he'd be formidable. What several told me: The same factors that kept Biden from becoming president before -- he's a weak fundraiser, first and foremost, and then the discipline and age factors -- won't get better. And, importantly, no one would wait for him or defer to him.

"The fantasy of a Biden candidacy is vastly different from the reality," one operative said. "A lot of Democratic candidates waited their turn in 2016 -- hard to see them doing the same in 2020 if Biden were to run."

It's eight days away, but an event to watch will be Biden's speech at the Florida Democratic Party's "Leadership Blue" gala in Hollywood, Florida, on June 17.