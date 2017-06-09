Comey's testimony shows Russia controversy is an anti-Trump witch hunt

Story highlights Anthony Scaramucci: Comey's testimony highlighted false reporting from the New York Times about the Trump campaign and Russia

Anthony Scaramucci is the founder of SkyBridge Capital and was a member of the Trump transition team. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) In the lead-up to James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the mainstream media hyped the event as the "blockbuster" television event of the summer, promising fireworks and ground-shaking revelations.

But once the hearing started, the left's narrative quickly evaporated.

Instead, the American people witnessed a thorough debunking of the mainstream media's false reporting and the Democrats' anti-Trump hysteria.

Their story crumbled as Comey repeatedly confirmed key facts highlighted by President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Specifically, Comey clearly stated that President Trump was at no point the subject of any FBI investigation . The former FBI Director also made clear that the President never asked for the Russia investigation to be dropped.