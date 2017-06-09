Formula E spurred on by Donald Trump's Paris Agreement withdrawal

Story highlights
- Formula E CEO speaking ahead of Berlin ePrix weekend
- Trump's UN climate accord withdrawal "very sad," says Agag
(CNN)Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag says efforts to combat climate change should be redoubled following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
Speaking to CNN's Supercharged show, Agag said Trump's decision announced on June 1 provided "additional motivation" for countries and individuals to continue the switch to renewable energy.
"It's a very sad decision and a very wrong decision but this is just an additional motivation," Agag said. "The rest of us need to do more now that the President of the United States doesn't want to do his part."
Announcing the US was pulling out of the accord earlier this month, Trump was withering in his criticism of the pact, which he cast as a humiliating defeat for American workers that unfairly advantaged foreign countries.
However, Trump has faced intense criticism since deciding to pull the US out of the Paris agreement, joining only two other countries who aren't signatories -- Syria and Nicaragua.
As well as offering an alternative motorsport series, part of Formula E's ethos is to fight "climate change, by offering a solution to air quality in city centers" as well as wanting to "inspire generations to adopt electric vehicles."
'Pushing the boundaries of electric cars'
Agag, who co-created the all-electric race series alongside FIA President Jean Todt, has overseen the growth of Formula E which races on temporary street circuits all over the world.
This weekend, Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport is hosting rounds seven and eight of the 12-race 2016/17 Formula E World Championship.
Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has dominated the first half of the season winning five of the opening six races. The Swiss currently leads the drivers' championship by 43 points from second-placed Lucas di Grassi.
Buemi was also triumphant 12 months ago when Formula E raced on the streets of the German capital. (see photos below)
"It's great to be back in Berlin -- we were here in the first season, the second season and now the third and the progress has been incredible," Agag said.
"This is the objective of Formula E -- to push the boundaries of electric cars and Germany and Berlin is going to be one of the places that are going to have to grow more so we are happy to be here."
With six races to go, Agag is still hopeful that the championship will go down to the wire but says Buemi, who drives for the Renault eDams driver, deserves his lead.
"Sebastien has done an incredible job," he said. "He is super quick, has made no mistakes -- he is where he is because he fully deserves it ... but the drivers' championship is not over.
"We have two races this weekend, then two in New York and then two in Montreal. We will see what happens."