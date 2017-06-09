Breaking News

Formula E spurred on by Donald Trump's Paris Agreement withdrawal

By Matthew Knight and Nicki Shields, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Fri June 9, 2017

(CNN)Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag says efforts to combat climate change should be redoubled following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Speaking to CNN's Supercharged show, Agag said Trump's decision announced on June 1 provided "additional motivation" for countries and individuals to continue the switch to renewable energy.
"It's a very sad decision and a very wrong decision but this is just an additional motivation," Agag said. "The rest of us need to do more now that the President of the United States doesn't want to do his part."
    Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and CNN&#39;s Supercharged presenter Nicki Shields on location in Berlin.
    Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and CNN's Supercharged presenter Nicki Shields on location in Berlin.
    Announcing the US was pulling out of the accord earlier this month, Trump was withering in his criticism of the pact, which he cast as a humiliating defeat for American workers that unfairly advantaged foreign countries.
    However, Trump has faced intense criticism since deciding to pull the US out of the Paris agreement, joining only two other countries who aren't signatories -- Syria and Nicaragua.
    As well as offering an alternative motorsport series, part of Formula E's ethos is to fight "climate change, by offering a solution to air quality in city centers" as well as wanting to "inspire generations to adopt electric vehicles."

    'Pushing the boundaries of electric cars'

    Agag, who co-created the all-electric race series alongside FIA President Jean Todt, has overseen the growth of Formula E which races on temporary street circuits all over the world.
    This weekend, Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport is hosting rounds seven and eight of the 12-race 2016/17 Formula E World Championship.
    Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has dominated the first half of the season winning five of the opening six races. The Swiss currently leads the drivers' championship by 43 points from second-placed Lucas di Grassi.
    Buemi was also triumphant 12 months ago when Formula E raced on the streets of the German capital. (see photos below)
    Round eight of this year&#39;s Formula E world championship is taking place in Berlin this weekend.
    Round eight of this year's Formula E world championship is taking place in Berlin this weekend.
    Formerly held at the Tempelhof Airport, the action will now take place on a brand new circuit along the Strausberger Platz, in the Mitte district of the German capital.
    Formerly held at the Tempelhof Airport, the action will now take place on a brand new circuit along the Strausberger Platz, in the Mitte district of the German capital.
    The 2-kilometre track features 11 turns.
    The 2-kilometre track features 11 turns.
    The historic Alexander Platz and the TV tower provide an eye-catching backdrop.
    The historic Alexander Platz and the TV tower provide an eye-catching backdrop.
    The ABT Schaeffler team prepare their cars for Saturday&#39;s race. The German team will be hoping for a good result on home soil in Berlin.
    The ABT Schaeffler team prepare their cars for Saturday's race. The German team will be hoping for a good result on home soil in Berlin.
    Last season&#39;s race was won by Lucas di Grassi (C) on the track, but he was disqualified for a technical infringement, handing victory to Jerome D&#39;Ambrosio (L).
    Last season's race was won by Lucas di Grassi (C) on the track, but he was disqualified for a technical infringement, handing victory to Jerome D'Ambrosio (L).
    Di Grassi is in fine form this season having won back-to-back races in Long Beach and Paris.
    Di Grassi is in fine form this season having won back-to-back races in Long Beach and Paris.
    Sebastien Buemi poses on the Berlin ePrix track. The Swiss, who drives for the Renault e.Dams team, trails di Grassi by 11 points in the drivers&#39; championship.
    Sebastien Buemi poses on the Berlin ePrix track. The Swiss, who drives for the Renault e.Dams team, trails di Grassi by 11 points in the drivers' championship.
    Mahindra Racing&#39;s Nick Heidfeld relaxing at the circuit on Friday.
    Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld relaxing at the circuit on Friday.
    The German, who spent 12 seasons in Formula One, is popular with young fans trackside.
    The German, who spent 12 seasons in Formula One, is popular with young fans trackside.
    The DS Virgin Racing team doing final preparations in the pit garage. Jean-Eric Vergne will start from pole position in Saturday&#39;s race.
    The DS Virgin Racing team doing final preparations in the pit garage. Jean-Eric Vergne will start from pole position in Saturday's race.
    His teammate, Sam Bird starts from sixth on the grid.
    His teammate, Sam Bird starts from sixth on the grid.
    &quot;I had a look at the circuit this morning -- it&#39;s an amazing place which will create an absolutely unique atmosphere, Daniel Abt of ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport told the Formula E official website.
    "I had a look at the circuit this morning -- it's an amazing place which will create an absolutely unique atmosphere, Daniel Abt of ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport told the Formula E official website.
    &quot;Racing through the streets of our capital will make a dream come true,&quot; Abt continued.
    "Racing through the streets of our capital will make a dream come true," Abt continued.
    &quot;Berlin is great,&quot; says Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag. &quot;We are subject to so many circumstances. The refugee crisis had the consequence that the government of Berlin placed all the refugees in Templehoff airport -- where we were racing (in 2015) -- so we had to look for a new location in the city.&quot;
    Racing in the heart of Berlin"Berlin is great," says Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag. "We are subject to so many circumstances. The refugee crisis had the consequence that the government of Berlin placed all the refugees in Templehoff airport -- where we were racing (in 2015) -- so we had to look for a new location in the city."
    &quot;Luckily the Berlin city authorities were amazing to us -- we are going to race right in the heart of Berlin in Alexander Platz near Karl Marx Allee,&quot; Agag said.
    Racing in the heart of Berlin"Luckily the Berlin city authorities were amazing to us -- we are going to race right in the heart of Berlin in Alexander Platz near Karl Marx Allee," Agag said.
    The track also takes in Strausberger Platz.
    Racing in the heart of BerlinThe track also takes in Strausberger Platz.
    &quot;The fans can expect a fantastic show,&quot; Agag says.
    "The fans can expect a fantastic show," Agag says.
    A painting of a Trabant car bursting through a wall in post unification Berlin, August 1993. Formula E are hoping Saturday&#39;s race will be another breakthrough moment for electric cars.
    A painting of a Trabant car bursting through a wall in post unification Berlin, August 1993. Formula E are hoping Saturday's race will be another breakthrough moment for electric cars.
    "It's great to be back in Berlin -- we were here in the first season, the second season and now the third and the progress has been incredible," Agag said.
    "This is the objective of Formula E -- to push the boundaries of electric cars and Germany and Berlin is going to be one of the places that are going to have to grow more so we are happy to be here."
    With six races to go, Agag is still hopeful that the championship will go down to the wire but says Buemi, who drives for the Renault eDams driver, deserves his lead.
    "Sebastien has done an incredible job," he said. "He is super quick, has made no mistakes -- he is where he is because he fully deserves it ... but the drivers' championship is not over.
    "We have two races this weekend, then two in New York and then two in Montreal. We will see what happens."