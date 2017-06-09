Suicide attacks in Iraqi Shiite region target civilians

Story highlights ISIS claims responsibility for both attacks

The strikes take place in Al-Musayab and Karbala

(CNN) Two suicide attacks targeted civilians Friday in a Shiite region south of the Iraqi capital, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens wounded.

ISIS, the Sunni terror movement, claimed responsibility for both attacks, but CNN cannot independently verify its assertion.

The attacks are the latest strikes in a country on edge over violence during the holy month of Ramadan and the intensified war against ISIS. Operations are underway in both Syria and Iraq.

One of Friday's strikes killed and wounded civilians in an outdoor market in the town of al-Musayab. At least 22 people died and more than 30 others were wounded, security officials in Iraq told CNN.

The majority Shiite town is about 75 kilometers, or more than 46 miles, south of Baghdad in Babil province.