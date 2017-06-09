Story highlights Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Generosity is an act, while altruism is a way of life

"If pure altruism exists in humans," he writes, "it probably looks a lot like Dr. Paul Farmer"

Programming note: CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta introduces us to leaders and volunteers behind inspiring organizations in a one-hour, prime-time special airing Saturday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN and CNNgo.

As we recently sat in a Port-au-Prince park, which housed thousands in tents after the earthquake, Farmer told me he believed the earthquake had awakened a "latent altruism" in human beings.

A big driver of this altruism is "humans, young or old, are pretty good at recognizing injustice when they see it," he added, and they reflexively want to fix it. His comment really captured my imagination and set me on an exploration for the origins of altruism.

JUST WATCHED Sanjay Gupta on what matters most Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sanjay Gupta on what matters most 00:47

Altruism, in its purest form, is hard to define and a source of surprising debate. In the animal kingdom, the ridiculously cute prairie dog, which lets out a bark to warn others of predators, is also calling attention to itself. It is an act of self sacrifice on behalf of others. Vervet monkeys do the same, and vampire bats will share their food with hungry members of their group, even if it jeopardizes their own health. All of these are seemingly instinctively altruistic behaviors -- but with humans, decoding altruism gets trickier.