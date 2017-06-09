Breaking News

Mother sees hope amid opioid crisis

By Nadia Kounang, CNN

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Fri June 9, 2017

Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillersPrescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Oxymorphone hydrochlorideIn June, the Food and Drug Administration requested the Opana ER manufacturer, Endo Pharmaceuticals, pull the drug from the market. It was the first time the agency has asked that a opioid pain medication be pulled "due to the public health consequences of abuse."

Oxymorphone hydrochloride, known as Opana ER, was at the center of an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2015. Some addicts began injecting and shared needles increased the spread of HIV.
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It has frequently been used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children.

After an investigation, the FDA restricted the use of codeine and tramadol in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA has warned breastfeeding mothers not to take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Story highlights

  • Drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the US
  • The FDA has requested that the drugmaker pull Opana ER off the market
  • A mother who has spoken against the drug is encouraged by decision

(CNN)Five years ago, Emily Walden had never heard of the powerful prescription opioid Opana ER. Today, she is one of its biggest critics, and she sees the Food and Drug Administration's request this week that drugmaker Endo Pharmaceuticals pull the painkiller off the market as a sign of hope.

"I was not aware of the prescription drug epidemic until it appeared on my front door and entered my house," the Louisville, Kentucky, resident told an FDA advisory committee in March. "I was forced to wake up and confront this assault on my family head on. "

'I was forced to wake up'

    Walden says her son, TJ, began abusing drugs about 10 years ago, when he was 17. He was at a party when friends offered him the prescription narcotic OxyContin. "I know that within several weeks, things started to fall apart, and he quickly moved to Opana," she said. "These drugs were readily available."
    Her intuition told her something was wrong. She had him tested for drugs, and he passed -- but it didn't test for opiates.
    Things weren't adding up. TJ wasn't the same kid. "It wasn't long after that, he lied to me about something stupid, but I pushed it and kept pushing it, and then he confessed to me what was going on," Walden said.
    Unknown opioid found in counterfeit pain pills
    She did everything she could to help him. She sent him to rehab, but he kept being pulled back in. "He told me, 'I don't want to die from this,' " she said.
    At 18, he knew that he wanted to join the National Guard. "He loved it. That's what he wanted his entire life. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard. His life's dream was to serve in the military." But despite getting to fulfill his dream, he continued to battle addiction.
    He seemed to be back on track after a stay in rehab, but the 30-day program proved to not be enough, according to Walden. She believes TJ wasn't chasing the high, but rather he was trying to manage the withdrawal. In July 2012, at the age of 21, it proved to be too much: He died of an overdose of Opana ER.
    Walden shared TJ's story with the FDA committee. "He loved his country, and his country failed him. He should not have had access to this very dangerous and highly addictive drug. Too many mothers have gotten a knock on their door saying their child will never come home again. Too many children have had their lives cut short, families destroyed, communities left in ruins."

    America's crisis

    America's opioid epidemic is a major health crisis. Overdoses of any drug are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, killing more people than guns or car accidents. Opioids were involved in over 33,000 deaths in 2015, about half of them due to prescription drugs such as Opana ER, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
    TJ Walden died of an overdose of Opana ER in 2012, at the age of 21.
    TJ Walden died of an overdose of Opana ER in 2012, at the age of 21.
    And prescription drug misuse is frequently a precursor to heroin, the CDC says. In fact, three out of four recent heroin users started with prescription drugs.
    FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb has said that the opioid crisis is a priority for him. And that message was emphasized this week, when the agency requested that Endo take Opana ER off the market.
    For Walden, it was a moment of hope. "The FDA might start to take some steps that they have needed to take," she said in an interview. It was also a first for the FDA.

    A first for the FDA

    The FDA requested that Opana ER be pulled because of its potential for abuse.
    Never before has the agency requested that a company pull an opioid drug off the market because of such concerns. In a statement, Gottleib said, "We are facing an opioid epidemic -- a public health crisis, and we must take all necessary steps to reduce the scope of opioid misuse and abuse."
    He added that this is not going to be an isolated incident. "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risks outweigh its benefits, not only for its intended patient population but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse."
    Opana ER was approved in 2006. Its intended use was to manage moderate to severe pain over a long period of time with just one pill. However, it could easily be abused by crushing and snorting the entire pill, giving a user a day's worth of dosages in just one hit.
    Concerned about this abuse potential, Endo reformulated the the pill in 2012 to make it impossible to crush. However, to get around the reformulation, people began melting the drug and injecting it. Sharing needles from Opana use led to an outbreak of HIV in Indiana in 2014 and 2015.
    FDA wants opioid painkiller pulled off market
    FDA wants opioid painkiller pulled off market
    Endo said in a statement that it is reviewing the FDA's request and evaluating all its options "as we determine the appropriate path forward."
    While acknowledging that the drug has been abused, the company said, "Endo feels a strong sense of responsibility to improve the care of pain for patients while at the same time taking comprehensive steps to minimize the potential misuse of its products. Despite the FDA's request to withdraw Opana ER from the market, this request does not indicate uncertainty with the product's safety or efficacy when taken as prescribed." The statement maintains that the drug works well and is safe when used as intended.
    Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said "the abuse and manipulation of reformulated Opana ER by injection has resulted in a serious disease outbreak. When we determined that the product had dangerous unintended consequences, we made a decision to request its withdrawal from the market. This action will protect the public from further potential for misuse and abuse of this product."
    When asked whether the agency was looking into any other drugs, the FDA said it is assessing the latest available data on abuse patterns from the generic versions of Opana: oxymorphone ER and IR.
    Walden, encouraged by the FDA's announcement, will continue to advocate and educate about the drug crisis, from training people using the opioid overdose antidote naloxone to meeting members of Congress and sharing her story.
    She admits there is a lot of work ahead, but she says the announcement is a step in the right direction.
    "This has definitely given me some hope. "