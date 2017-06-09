There's a good reason this last-day-of-school photo is melting hearts

(CNN) This 7-year-old's last-day-of-school photo is melting hearts for more than that adorable smile.

When Sophi Eber began kindergarten, she was in the fight of her young life with stage IV neuroblastoma. On her very first day, her mother snapped a photo of her baby beaming, despite the uncomfortable accessories that come with cancer treatment.

Six rounds of chemo, 14 rounds of radiation, one nine-hour surgery and immune system stimulants later, Sophi's done with her first year of school, and with cancer.

Mom Bethany Eber said she posted the end-of-year photo as a way to offer encouragement to other families like hers.

"When you are in those trenches, it's hard to see beyond," she told CNN. "For these other cancer families, it was hope for their kid."

