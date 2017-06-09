Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now? Farm Aid celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015. The first show was held September 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, in front of 80,000 people. Here's a look at some of the artists who played the original concert, and what they're up to now: Hide Caption 1 of 53

John Mellencamp – The Indiana roots rocker performs at the Farm Aid II concert in 1986. The event was organized by Willie Nelson and held in Manor, Texas, just north of Austin. Mellencamp helped create Farm Aid and was at his commercial peak in the years around its launch, with such hits as "R.O.C.K. in the USA" and "Cherry Bomb."

John Mellencamp – Mellencamp's albums, most recently 2014's "Plain Spoken," continue to sell.

Willie Nelson – The first Farm Aid was spearheaded by Nelson, seen here performing at the event in September 1985.

Willie Nelson – Now in his 80s, the singer and songwriter has since battled the IRS, recorded a number of well-received albums, expressed his fondness for marijuana and continued touring in his eco-friendly bus. The country legend is shown here in 2015.

Neil Young – Neil Young -- who co-founded the event -- is seen here performing at the original Farm Aid. Young emerged after his experimental '80s period with a hit, "Rockin' in the Free World," in 1989, and was hailed as a forerunner of grunge, even touring with Pearl Jam.

Neil Young – Young recorded a 9/11 tribute song, "Let's Roll," in 2001, made some movies and has even parodied himself on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show."

Arlo Guthrie – Arlo Guthrie was the eldest son of American folksinger Woody Guthrie, whose lengthy ballad 'Alice's Restaurant Massacre' was the cornerstone of his debut album and inspired a feature film of the same name.

Arlo Guthrie – Guthrie has been a troubadour for more than five decades and brings members of his family to play with him on tour. Though he's had few hits -- the biggest being 1972's "City of New Orleans" -- he remains a popular draw in folk and roots circles.

Glen Campbell – The country singer was re-emerging in the mid-'80s after being derailed by a romance with Tanya Tucker. In 1982 he married his wife, Kim, to whom he remains married today.

Glen Campbell – Now in his 80s and afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, Campbell, had a final tour in 2012, pictured here. The tour is immortalized in the film, "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."

Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash and wife June Carter perform at Farm Aid in 1985. Cash was flying high at the time, thanks to the No. 1 country song "Highwayman," which he recorded with Wilson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. It would be his last chart-topper.

Johnny Cash – After a fallow period in the late '80s, Cash joined with producer Rick Rubin in the '90s and '00s for four well-reviewed albums. The singer, seen here in 1999, died on September 12, 2003.

The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys, photographed on November 2, 1964, in London. From left, Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998), Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983). The pioneers of the California surf sound followed Farm Aid in 1988 with their first No. 1 hit in more than 20 years, "Kokomo."

The Beach Boys – Since then, they've remained a successful touring act, with the in-and-out Brian Wilson rejoining the group for a 50th anniversary tour in 2012.

John Denver – One of the biggest stars of the 1970s, the "Rocky Mountain High" singer -- a longtime environmental activist -- had become more involved in political causes by 1985.

John Denver – Denver eventually toured both the Soviet Union and China. In the 1990s he released an autobiography and a children's album, among other works. Denver died in a plane crash on October 12, 1997. Several of his children attended a 2014 ceremony posthumously honoring him with the 2,531st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bob Dylan – The mid-1980s Dylan was exploring styles, having gone from Christian music ("Saved") to basic rock ("Infidels") to '80s-style electronics ("Empire Burlesque").

Bob Dylan – In the late '80s he joined with four famous friends to form the Traveling Wilburys, and after a 1997 bout with histoplasmosis, he returned to peak form with his '90s and '00s albums "Time Out of Mind" and "Love and Theft." Dylan, now in his 70s, continues to tour. In 2016, he won the Nobel Prize for literature.

Merle Haggard – The country superstar remains a longtime friend of Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson and recorded a classic 1983 album, "Pancho and Lefty," with him.

Merle Haggard – After struggles with drugs and record label politics in the '80s and '90s, he made a comeback in the early 2000s. Haggard died in 2016 , on his 79th birthday, of complications from pneumonia.

Daryl Hall – As part of Hall and Oates, one of the most popular duos of all time, Hall had many hits in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1985 he was working on behalf of his solo album, "Three Hearts in the Happy-Ending Machine."

Daryl Hall – In the ensuing years, he and Oates have continued together, but Hall now focuses just as much on solo projects such as his TV series, "Live from Daryl's House."

Emmylou Harris – The silver-tressed singer with the golden voice, seen here in 1980, has often stepped outside the mainstream. In 1985 Harris was coming off such hits as "Pledging My Love" and "White Line"; in the 30 years since, her albums -- including 1995's "Wrecking Ball" -- have earned wide praise and several Grammys.

Emmylou Harris – Harris put out her most recent album, "The Traveling Kind" (with Rodney Crowell), in 2015.

Don Henley – Don Henley's "Building the Perfect Beast" was one of the most popular albums of 1984 thanks to such singles as "The Boys of Summer" and "All She Wants to Do is Dance."

Don Henley – Since then he's released solo albums sparingly and has reunited with his old band, the Eagles, for both recordings and tours. Seen here with fellow Eagle Joe Walsh, right, in 2013 -- Henley remains active, especially with environmental issues.

Billy Joel – The singer/songwriter pianist, hugely popular in 1985, has only become more legendary since Farm Aid. He had another No. 1 single, his third, with "We Didn't Start the Fire" in 1989.

Billy Joel – Joel is such a popular live attraction that he booked monthly concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden. He married his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, in August 2015.

George Jones – The country singer, ranked among the greatest of all time, was getting clean in the mid-'80s after years of alcohol abuse and had one of his greatest hits, "Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes," in 1985. He's seen here performing in London in 1986.

George Jones – Though he had fewer hits in the ensuing years, his status as elder statesman was assured, and he received a lifetime Grammy Award in 2012. Jones died April 26, 2013, at 81.

B. B. King – The tireless and ageless King was always a concert draw, but he made some of his most celebrated recordings after 1985. U2 recorded "When Love Comes to Town" with him in 1988 and Eric Clapton, a longtime fan, made an album, "Riding With the King," with him in 2000.

B. B. King – A King concert was always a treat, and he continued to play live almost to his death at 89 on May 14, 2015.

Carole King – The singer and songwriter's chart-making days were past by 1985, but her legacy was assured by 1971's landmark "Tapestry" album.

Carole King – King's reputation has continued to grow in the three decades since, capped by a recent appearance at the Grammys and the musical "Beautiful" in 2014. King, now in her 70s, appeared occasionally on "Gilmore Girls," released an autobiography in 2012 and still tours.

Kris Kristofferson – Another of the Highwaymen -- along with Nelson, Cash and Waylon Jennings -- Kristofferson rejoined his friends for more albums in the '90s. He is seen here performing at London's Wembley Arena in 1982.

Kris Kristofferson – Kristofferson became better known for his acting career, starring in such films as 1996's "Lone Star" and the 2001 version of "Planet of the Apes." He put out his most recent album of original tunes, "Feeling Mortal," in 2013.

Loretta Lynn – The famed country singer, seen here in 1980, has won almost every award there is, but her singing career went into decline in the '80s and '90s.

Loretta Lynn – A 2004 album produced by Jack White, "Van Lear Rose," earned her a new generation of fans. Lynn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Joni Mitchell – Her heyday was the 1970s, but the jazzy folk singer released a handful of albums after 1985, notably 1994's "Turbulent Indigo," for which she won a Grammy.

Joni Mitchell – Due to health issues, Mitchell (seen here in 2007) has rarely recorded or performed in the last 15 years. She suffered a brain aneurysm in March 2015.

Roy Orbison – The powerful voice behind "Only the Lonely" and "Pretty Woman" was enjoying a comeback in the mid-'80s. He only got more popular, with his song "Life Fades Away" featured in the 1987 film "Less Than Zero" and a concert film, "A Black and White Night," earning praise.

Roy Orbison – Orbison was a key member of the all-star Traveling Wilburys and had just finished work on his final album, 1989's "Mystery Girl," when he died on December 6, 1988. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Petty and his Florida-based band were riding high in 1985 on the strength of such hits as "Rebels" and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – The rock 'n' roll mainstays have now been together for 40 years and they're still hitting the charts -- in fact, the group's 2014 album "Hypnotic Eye," was their first No. 1. Petty has also made a handful of solo albums.

Bonnie Raitt – Veteran blues-rocker Bonnie Raitt, seen here performing in 1989 in San Francisco.

Bonnie Raitt – Though much admired at the time of Farm Aid, Raitt didn't break through to the mainstream until her 1989 album, "Nick of Time." The album hit No. 1 and won album of the year at the Grammys. Raitt, now in her 60s, continues to record and tour.

Lou Reed – The Velvet Underground frontman and godfather of punk was having a mid-'80s moment around the time of Farm Aid's debut and was even featured in ads for Honda scooters.

Lou Reed – Always iconoclastic, Reed reunited with his old band for a 1993 tour, put out experimental albums and generally remained Lou Reed. He died on October 27, 2013, at 71.

Van Halen – The powerful quartet had released the album "1984" the previous year, a record that featured the No. 1 single, "Jump." But lead singer David Lee Roth was also embarking on a solo career, which opened the frontman spot for Sammy Hagar -- another Farm Aid act. Hagar, seen here with Eddie Van Halen, provided lead VH vocals for the next 10 years.

Van Halen – Van Halen has since alternated between Roth and Hagar (along with Gary Cherone). In 2015, the band toured with Roth singing lead.

Waylon Jennings – Waylon Jennings performing in July 1985 in Chicago. The singer-songwriter recorded 60 albums and had 16 No.1 country singles in a career that spanned five decades.