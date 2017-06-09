Breaking News

From Farm Aid to Manchester: The biggest celebrity benefit concerts

By Robert Jimison, CNN

Updated 5:27 PM ET, Fri June 9, 2017

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 4, in Manchester, England. The benefit concert by Grande and other pop stars went on as planned in the UK city, which is still recovering from a suicide bombing at Grande's show there two weeks ago.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 4, in Manchester, England. The benefit concert by Grande and other pop stars went on as planned in the UK city, which is still recovering from a suicide bombing at Grande's show there two weeks ago.
A music fan hugs a police officer as fans leave Old Trafford Cricket Ground after the benefit concert for the families of the victims of the May 22, Manchester terror attack.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
A music fan hugs a police officer as fans leave Old Trafford Cricket Ground after the benefit concert for the families of the victims of the May 22, Manchester terror attack.
A fan high-fives a police officer as fans leave the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
A fan high-fives a police officer as fans leave the concert.
People leave the stadium after the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
People leave the stadium after the concert.
Ariana Grande performs with The Children's Choir.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Ariana Grande performs with The Children's Choir.
Katy Perry performs.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Katy Perry performs.
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus sing a duet.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus sing a duet.
Miley Cyrus performs at the benefit with Pharrell Williams.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Miley Cyrus performs at the benefit with Pharrell Williams.
Marcus Mumford performs.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Marcus Mumford performs.
A view of the crowd in a handout photo provided by the concert's organizers.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
A view of the crowd in a handout photo provided by the concert's organizers.
Grande performed before a jubilant and defiant crowd in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Grande performed before a jubilant and defiant crowd in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.
"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said.
Fans at the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Fans at the concert.
Officials say security was bolstered for the concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 show.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Officials say security was bolstered for the concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 show.
A strong police presence is seen outside the event.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
A strong police presence is seen outside the event.
A litany of stars signed on for the benefit, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
A litany of stars signed on for the benefit, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.
Manchester authorities warned that everyone going to the concert would be searched, and the presence of armed police would be visible inside and outside the venue.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Manchester authorities warned that everyone going to the concert would be searched, and the presence of armed police would be visible inside and outside the venue.
Members of the public are searched ahead of the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Members of the public are searched ahead of the concert.
Members of the public arrive before the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Members of the public arrive before the concert.
Fans are given "We Stand Together" stickers as they arrive at the concert.
Photos: One Love Manchester Concert
Fans are given "We Stand Together" stickers as they arrive at the concert.
(CNN)When tragedy strikes, celebrities take center stage to bring attention to worthwhile causes.

Using their status as icons and well-known figures, A-listers leverage their star power to solicit donations to benefit disease research, natural disaster recovery, and aid after tragedies around the world.
Billions of dollars have been raised since benefit concerts gained popularity and thousands of fans have followed the example of their favorite actor, comedian or musician and become supporters of causes they might not have otherwise.
Here is a look back at the most notable and influential benefit concerts we've seen.

    2017: One Love Manchester

    Two weeks after a bomb was set off at the close of an Ariana Grande concert, the well-known American pop artist returned to the United Kingdom for the One Love Manchester benefit concert. The star-studded lineup included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas. The concert was streamed online around the globe and made available at the local hospital where several victims were still recovering from injuries suffered during the attack. The sold out show raised over $3 million to benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

    1985: Live Aid

    Live Aid rocked the world via satellite on July 13, 1985. At least 70 acts performed for about 162,000 fans at stadiums in London and Philadelphia. The worldwide TV audience was estimated at around 1.5 billion. The event reportedly raised $245 million in response to widespread famine in Ethiopia. Click through the photos to see what some of the performers have been up to more than 30 years later:
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Feed the worldLive Aid rocked the world via satellite on July 13, 1985. At least 70 acts performed for about 162,000 fans at stadiums in London and Philadelphia. The worldwide TV audience was estimated at around 1.5 billion. The event reportedly raised $245 million in response to widespread famine in Ethiopia. Click through the photos to see what some of the performers have been up to more than 30 years later:
    Seen performing in 2004, Bowie sang four solo songs at Live Aid. He died in 2016 at age 69 after losing a battle with cancer.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    David BowieSeen performing in 2004, Bowie sang four solo songs at Live Aid. He died in 2016 at age 69 after losing a battle with cancer.
    The musician who put together Bowie's backup band at Live Aid was already famous for his 1982 hit "She Blinded Me With Science." Today, Thomas Dolby is a professor at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University, where he teaches classical musicians, composers and filmmakers.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Thomas DolbyThe musician who put together Bowie's backup band at Live Aid was already famous for his 1982 hit "She Blinded Me With Science." Today, Thomas Dolby is a professor at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University, where he teaches classical musicians, composers and filmmakers.
    This iconic band's Live Aid show led to a memorable moment when frontman Bono jumped offstage to help a fan who was being crushed by the crowd at London's Wembley Stadium. In 2015, U2 launched a concert tour of North America and Europe, including this stop in Inglewood, California.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    U2This iconic band's Live Aid show led to a memorable moment when frontman Bono jumped offstage to help a fan who was being crushed by the crowd at London's Wembley Stadium. In 2015, U2 launched a concert tour of North America and Europe, including this stop in Inglewood, California.
    Queen's performance was hailed as a highlight of Live Aid. Lead guitarist Brian May -- who now holds a doctorate in astrophysics -- is shown here in 2015. The band's current lead singer, Adam Lambert, stands in for the late Freddie Mercury who died in 1991.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    QueenQueen's performance was hailed as a highlight of Live Aid. Lead guitarist Brian May -- who now holds a doctorate in astrophysics -- is shown here in 2015. The band's current lead singer, Adam Lambert, stands in for the late Freddie Mercury who died in 1991.
    This band chose "American Girl" as the first song to be played at Live Aid's U.S. venue, JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Tom Petty, right, here playing with longtime band mate Mike Campbell in 2014, launched a 40th anniversary tour in 2017.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersThis band chose "American Girl" as the first song to be played at Live Aid's U.S. venue, JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Tom Petty, right, here playing with longtime band mate Mike Campbell in 2014, launched a 40th anniversary tour in 2017.
    Run-D.M.C.'s Darryl McDaniels, left, aka D.M.C., and Joseph Simmons, aka Run, rocked Tennessee's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year, reprising hits such "It's Tricky," and "Walk This Way." Here they perform in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2015.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Run-D.M.C.Run-D.M.C.'s Darryl McDaniels, left, aka D.M.C., and Joseph Simmons, aka Run, rocked Tennessee's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year, reprising hits such "It's Tricky," and "Walk This Way." Here they perform in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2015.
    Scottish Live Aid co-founder and performer Midge Ure still tours internationally. Seen here in 2014, Ure recently told The Mirror about his battles with substance abuse before making a new life with his yoga-teacher wife and four daughters.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Midge UreScottish Live Aid co-founder and performer Midge Ure still tours internationally. Seen here in 2014, Ure recently told The Mirror about his battles with substance abuse before making a new life with his yoga-teacher wife and four daughters.
    Steve Norman, Martin Kemp and Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet -- performing in 2014 -- have recently played at music festivals. A feud over music rights sparked a rift that lasted many years before they reunited in 2009.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Spandau BalletSteve Norman, Martin Kemp and Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet -- performing in 2014 -- have recently played at music festivals. A feud over music rights sparked a rift that lasted many years before they reunited in 2009.
    In the decades after Live Aid, Elvis Costello joined the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2003, married jazz singer Diana Krall.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Elvis CostelloIn the decades after Live Aid, Elvis Costello joined the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2003, married jazz singer Diana Krall.
    Kershaw -- seen here in 2014 -- returned to performing in 1999 after years of focusing on writing and producing music. The singer, whose biggest hits included "Wouldn't It Be Good," told The Telegraph he wishes he'd enjoyed performing at Live Aid more, but he was too green and terrified at the time.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Nik KershawKershaw -- seen here in 2014 -- returned to performing in 1999 after years of focusing on writing and producing music. The singer, whose biggest hits included "Wouldn't It Be Good," told The Telegraph he wishes he'd enjoyed performing at Live Aid more, but he was too green and terrified at the time.
    Billy Ocean performed hits "Caribbean Queen" and "Loverboy" at Live Aid. These days, he's still taking the stage.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Billy OceanBilly Ocean performed hits "Caribbean Queen" and "Loverboy" at Live Aid. These days, he's still taking the stage.
    Remember the Hooters? Maybe not. During Live Aid, the group played its hits "And We Danced" and "All You Zombies." The Hooters, including Eric Bazilian, left and Rob Hyman, seen here in 2003, reunited more than 10 years ago and continue to tour.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    The HootersRemember the Hooters? Maybe not. During Live Aid, the group played its hits "And We Danced" and "All You Zombies." The Hooters, including Eric Bazilian, left and Rob Hyman, seen here in 2003, reunited more than 10 years ago and continue to tour.
    Frontman Mark Knopfler, left, sang to the Live Aid audience about how to get "money for nothing and chicks for free." Seen here, he performs in Paris in 2013.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Dire StraitsFrontman Mark Knopfler, left, sang to the Live Aid audience about how to get "money for nothing and chicks for free." Seen here, he performs in Paris in 2013.
    It's hard to follow Sade, seen here in 2011. The singer who performed "Your Love Is King" and other songs at Live Aid openly admits she "avoids celebrity." She told Reuters in 2012, "I don't consider myself a celebrity, I consider myself a songwriter and a singer
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    SadeIt's hard to follow Sade, seen here in 2011. The singer who performed "Your Love Is King" and other songs at Live Aid openly admits she "avoids celebrity." She told Reuters in 2012, "I don't consider myself a celebrity, I consider myself a songwriter and a singer -- a person who makes music."
    Howard Jones still tours and includes interactive multimedia elements in his performances. When he&#39;s not touring, Jones lives in Somerset, England. Here he performs in London in 2013.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Howard JonesHoward Jones still tours and includes interactive multimedia elements in his performances. When he's not touring, Jones lives in Somerset, England. Here he performs in London in 2013.
    &quot;Everytime You Go Away&quot; and &quot;Come Back and Stay&quot; were part of Paul Young&#39;s Live Aid set.&lt;a href=&quot;http://paul-young.com/about-paul/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;His career has produced an eclectic mix of soul songs, Tex-Mex and swing band music&lt;/a&gt;. Here he performs in London in 2013.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Paul Young"Everytime You Go Away" and "Come Back and Stay" were part of Paul Young's Live Aid set.
    His career has produced an eclectic mix of soul songs, Tex-Mex and swing band music    . Here he performs in London in 2013.
    Simple Minds is best known for the hit &quot;Don&#39;t You (Forget About Me&quot;) from the 1985 film &quot;The Breakfast Club.&quot; O&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/music/2012/feb/23/simple-minds-rock&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;riginal members are still performing, including lead singer Jim Kerr, seen here in 2015&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Simple MindsSimple Minds is best known for the hit "Don't You (Forget About Me") from the 1985 film "The Breakfast Club." Original members are still performing, including lead singer Jim Kerr, seen here in 2015.
    Madonna was still relatively new to fame at Live Aid. She quipped onstage about nude photos of herself that had surfaced in Playboy. Now in her late 50s, the singer still commands attention.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    MadonnaMadonna was still relatively new to fame at Live Aid. She quipped onstage about nude photos of herself that had surfaced in Playboy. Now in her late 50s, the singer still commands attention.
    For a while there was no stopping this husband-and-wife, singing-songwriting team, whose hits were often &quot;Solid (as a Rock).&quot; Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson performed that mega-hit at Live Aid. Twenty-four years later, they sang it at inauguration festivities for U.S. President Barack Obama -- changing the lyrics to &quot;Solid (as Barack).&quot; In 2011, Ashford died at age 70 after battling throat cancer. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.expressnews.com/entertainment/music-stage/article/Valerie-Simpson-interview-6304522.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Simpson continues to perform&lt;/a&gt; and recorded an album in 2012.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Ashford & SimpsonFor a while there was no stopping this husband-and-wife, singing-songwriting team, whose hits were often "Solid (as a Rock)." Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson performed that mega-hit at Live Aid. Twenty-four years later, they sang it at inauguration festivities for U.S. President Barack Obama -- changing the lyrics to "Solid (as Barack)." In 2011, Ashford died at age 70 after battling throat cancer. Simpson continues to perform and recorded an album in 2012.
    It was at Live Aid where Bob Dylan -- shown here in 2012 -- sparked the notion of Farm Aid, suggesting that performers raise money to save failing family farms in the United States. That same year, Dylan appeared at the first Farm Aid. In 1988, he co-founded the hit-making Traveling Wilburys with some of the biggest names in music. The prolific singer-songwriter continues to record and perform. In 2016, Dylan won the Nobel Prize for literature.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Bob DylanIt was at Live Aid where Bob Dylan -- shown here in 2012 -- sparked the notion of Farm Aid, suggesting that performers raise money to save failing family farms in the United States. That same year, Dylan appeared at the first Farm Aid. In 1988, he co-founded the hit-making Traveling Wilburys with some of the biggest names in music. The prolific singer-songwriter continues to record and perform. In 2016, Dylan won the Nobel Prize for literature.
    The Cars&#39; &quot;Drive&quot; provided the music for a heartbreaking video showing famine victims that was played during the Live Aid concert. Three years later, the band broke up. Vocalist and guitarist Ric Ocasek -- shown here in 2011 -- continues to produce recordings for other bands. In 2000, Cars singer/bassist Benjamin Orr lost a fight with cancer at age 53. The remaining members reunited and released an album in 2011.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    The CarsThe Cars' "Drive" provided the music for a heartbreaking video showing famine victims that was played during the Live Aid concert. Three years later, the band broke up. Vocalist and guitarist Ric Ocasek -- shown here in 2011 -- continues to produce recordings for other bands. In 2000, Cars singer/bassist Benjamin Orr lost a fight with cancer at age 53. The remaining members reunited and released an album in 2011.
    Lead singer Tom Bailey, shown here in 2014, was one-third of the Thompson Twins, a band named after the characters in the comic strip &quot;The Adventures of Tintin.&quot; Bailey and his band mates Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway performed their hit &quot;Hold Me Now&quot; at Live Aid. A year later, Leeway left the band.&lt;a href=&quot;https://hypnosis.edu/hypnotherapists/joe-leeway/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; He has since become a hypnotherapist&lt;/a&gt; in California. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2008/apr/26/homes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Currie and Bailey had a child together in 1988 and continued to record music. They split in 2003&lt;/a&gt;. Bailey still tours, performing tunes from his Thompson Twins days.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Thompson TwinsLead singer Tom Bailey, shown here in 2014, was one-third of the Thompson Twins, a band named after the characters in the comic strip "The Adventures of Tintin." Bailey and his band mates Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway performed their hit "Hold Me Now" at Live Aid. A year later, Leeway left the band. He has since become a hypnotherapist in California. Currie and Bailey had a child together in 1988 and continued to record music. They split in 2003. Bailey still tours, performing tunes from his Thompson Twins days.
    During Live Aid, Bryan Adams&#39; music was in heavy rotation on U.S. radio stations following release of his 1984 hit album, &quot;Reckless.&quot; He played some of those songs at Live Aid, and a few years later went on to win a Grammy and an MTV Video Music Award. Adams toured to celebrate &quot;Reckless&#39;&quot; 30th anniversary. Here he performs in Germany in 2014.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Bryan AdamsDuring Live Aid, Bryan Adams' music was in heavy rotation on U.S. radio stations following release of his 1984 hit album, "Reckless." He played some of those songs at Live Aid, and a few years later went on to win a Grammy and an MTV Video Music Award. Adams toured to celebrate "Reckless'" 30th anniversary. Here he performs in Germany in 2014.
    Rick Springfield did not perform his big hit &quot;Jessie&#39;s Girl&quot; at Live Aid. Instead, the actor/rock star chose to play more current hits, including &quot;Human Touch.&quot; Springfield, now in his late 60s, continues to write, record and perform. In the mid-2000s, he returned briefly to the daytime TV drama that first made him famous, &quot;General Hospital.&quot; More recently, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0819782/?ref_=tt_cl_t9&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Springfield appeared in the 2015 HBO series &quot;True Detective&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Rick SpringfieldRick Springfield did not perform his big hit "Jessie's Girl" at Live Aid. Instead, the actor/rock star chose to play more current hits, including "Human Touch." Springfield, now in his late 60s, continues to write, record and perform. In the mid-2000s, he returned briefly to the daytime TV drama that first made him famous, "General Hospital." More recently, Springfield appeared in the 2015 HBO series "True Detective."
    The Rolling Stones frontman had just released his first solo album, &quot;She&#39;s the Boss,&quot; at the time of Live Aid. He sang a song from that album and also performed a sexy duet with Tina Turner. Jagger, now in his 70s, continues to record and tour, including here in Pittsburgh in 2015. He co-produced a 2014 Hollywood film about the life of singer James Brown called &quot;Get on Up.&quot;
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Mick JaggerThe Rolling Stones frontman had just released his first solo album, "She's the Boss," at the time of Live Aid. He sang a song from that album and also performed a sexy duet with Tina Turner. Jagger, now in his 70s, continues to record and tour, including here in Pittsburgh in 2015. He co-produced a 2014 Hollywood film about the life of singer James Brown called "Get on Up."
    Jagger&#39;s Live Aid duets with Tina Turner -- &quot;State of Shock&quot; and &quot;It&#39;s Only Rock &#39;n&#39; Roll&quot; -- raised some eyebrows when he went shirtless and then pulled her leather skirt away to reveal a sexy leotard underneath. Turner&#39;s career was on a roll -- she had released her comeback album, &quot;Private Dancer,&quot; a year earlier and she was starring in the film &quot;Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.&quot; Now in her late 70s, Turner is a Kennedy Center honoree and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Tina TurnerJagger's Live Aid duets with Tina Turner -- "State of Shock" and "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll" -- raised some eyebrows when he went shirtless and then pulled her leather skirt away to reveal a sexy leotard underneath. Turner's career was on a roll -- she had released her comeback album, "Private Dancer," a year earlier and she was starring in the film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome." Now in her late 70s, Turner is a Kennedy Center honoree and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
    Most members of REO Speedwagon who played at Live Aid are still with the band more than 30 years later: singer Kevin Cronin, at the mic; keyboardist Neal Doughty, hidden; bassist Bruce Hall, second from left; and drummer Alan Gratzer. Not shown here is Gary Richrath -- the REO Speedwagon guitarist who wrote some of the band&#39;s biggest hits, including &quot;Take It on the Run&quot; and &quot;In Your Letter.&quot; Richrath &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/entertainment/gary-richrath-reo-speedwagon-dies-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in 2016 at age 65&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    REO SpeedwagonMost members of REO Speedwagon who played at Live Aid are still with the band more than 30 years later: singer Kevin Cronin, at the mic; keyboardist Neal Doughty, hidden; bassist Bruce Hall, second from left; and drummer Alan Gratzer. Not shown here is Gary Richrath -- the REO Speedwagon guitarist who wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Take It on the Run" and "In Your Letter." Richrath died in 2016 at age 65.
    Genesis singer Phil Collins generated buzz by performing at Live Aid in the UK and U.S. on the same day -- thanks to a trans-Atlantic flight on a supersonic Concorde airliner. Collins&#39; hits have tapered off since the 1990s. In 2015, the singer&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.miamiherald.com/news/business/real-estate-news/article24633664.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; reportedly&lt;/a&gt; bought a $33 million Miami mansion that once belonged to Jennifer Lopez. Here he performs at the Prince&#39;s Trust Rock Gala in London in 2010.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Phil CollinsGenesis singer Phil Collins generated buzz by performing at Live Aid in the UK and U.S. on the same day -- thanks to a trans-Atlantic flight on a supersonic Concorde airliner. Collins' hits have tapered off since the 1990s. In 2015, the singer reportedly bought a $33 million Miami mansion that once belonged to Jennifer Lopez. Here he performs at the Prince's Trust Rock Gala in London in 2010.
    Not only did singer/guitarist Daryl Hall, left, and singer/guitarist John Oates perform at Live Aid, they also backed up R&amp;amp;B legends Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin. Hall &amp;amp; Oates were inducted into the &lt;a href=&quot;https://rockhall.com/inductees/hall-and-oates/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rock and Roll Hall of Fame&lt;/a&gt; in 2014. Recently Hall hosted a popular cable TV series, &quot;Live From Daryl&#39;s House,&quot; that featured him jamming with guest musicians. Hall &amp;amp; Oates are seen here performing in 2014 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Hall & OatesNot only did singer/guitarist Daryl Hall, left, and singer/guitarist John Oates perform at Live Aid, they also backed up R&B legends Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin. Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Recently Hall hosted a popular cable TV series, "Live From Daryl's House," that featured him jamming with guest musicians. Hall & Oates are seen here performing in 2014 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.
    In the years after Live Aid, Duran Duran scored major hits, including 1986&#39;s &quot;Notorious,&quot; 1993&#39;s &quot;Ordinary World&quot; and 2004&#39;s &quot;Sunrise.&quot; The band has toured for years, including this 2015 appearance at the Sonar Music Festival in Barcelona, Spain.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Duran Duran In the years after Live Aid, Duran Duran scored major hits, including 1986's "Notorious," 1993's "Ordinary World" and 2004's "Sunrise." The band has toured for years, including this 2015 appearance at the Sonar Music Festival in Barcelona, Spain.
    Adam Ant&#39;s success cooled somewhat in the wake of Live Aid. During the 1980s and &#39;90s, he &lt;a href=&quot;http://m.imdb.com/name/nm0001914/filmotype/actor?ref_=m_nmfm_2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;scored various roles&lt;/a&gt; in TV and films. In 2012, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/going-out/music/adam-ant-interview-on-mental-health-1440253&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the singer, born Stuart Goddard, told The Mirror &lt;/a&gt;he was launching a comeback after battling bipolar disorder. Lately he&#39;s been performing, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/bring-back-top-pops-says-8914346&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;while amusing the press with his opinions on digital technology and the recording industry&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Adam AntAdam Ant's success cooled somewhat in the wake of Live Aid. During the 1980s and '90s, he scored various roles in TV and films. In 2012, the singer, born Stuart Goddard, told The Mirror he was launching a comeback after battling bipolar disorder. Lately he's been performing, while amusing the press with his opinions on digital technology and the recording industry.
    The success of Live Aid led to co-founder Bob Geldof receiving an honorary knighthood in 1986. He has continued his activism while investing time and money in TV production businesses. Geldof, now in his 60s, is shown here in 2014 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/scottish-independence/11098505/Bob-Geldof-faces-backlash-as-he-pleads-with-Scots-not-to-break-up-family.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;urging Scots not to break away&lt;/a&gt; from the British government.
    Photos: Live Aid: Where are they now?
    Bob GeldofThe success of Live Aid led to co-founder Bob Geldof receiving an honorary knighthood in 1986. He has continued his activism while investing time and money in TV production businesses. Geldof, now in his 60s, is shown here in 2014 urging Scots not to break away from the British government.
    Live Aid rocked the world via satellite on July 13, 1985. Bob Geldof, lead singer of the Irish band the Boomtown Rats, put on one of the most well-known benefit concerts to date. At least 70 acts performed for about 162,000 fans at stadiums in London and Philadelphia. The worldwide TV audience was estimated at 1.5 billion. Artist Phil Collins flew on the Concord, a British supersonic jet, to play at both Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. The event reportedly raised $245 million to fight widespread famine in Ethiopia.

    2001: America: A tribute to Heroes

    Stevie Wonder in a 2014 photo.
    Stevie Wonder in a 2014 photo.
    A week and a half after the 9/11 tragedy, actor George Clooney was able to get big names such as Stevie Wonder and Tom Hanks to appear in a telethon recorded on stages in New York, Los Angeles and London. Aimed at raising funds for the families of fallen first responders, the band of celebrities raised a reported $140 million during the worldwide event.

    1985: We Are the World

    A crowd of famous musicians and performers gathered to sing &quot;We Are the World,&quot; a fund-raiser for African famine relief, on January 28, 1985. Here&#39;s what some of them have done in the years since:
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?A crowd of famous musicians and performers gathered to sing "We Are the World," a fund-raiser for African famine relief, on January 28, 1985. Here's what some of them have done in the years since:
    Famed composer and producer Quincy Jones oversaw the song. Jones, now in his 80s, won an album of the year Grammy for 1989&#39;s &quot;Back on the Block&quot; and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. There&#39;s even a Los Angeles elementary school named for him.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Famed composer and producer Quincy Jones oversaw the song. Jones, now in his 80s, won an album of the year Grammy for 1989's "Back on the Block" and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. There's even a Los Angeles elementary school named for him.
    Lionel Richie, who co-wrote &quot;We Are the World,&quot; hit No. 1 with his 2012 album &quot;Tuskegee&quot; and continues to tour, where you can hear him sing such hits as &quot;Hello&quot; and &quot;All Night Long.&quot;
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Lionel Richie, who co-wrote "We Are the World," hit No. 1 with his 2012 album "Tuskegee" and continues to tour, where you can hear him sing such hits as "Hello" and "All Night Long."
    The legendary singer and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Wonder recently collaborated with DJ Mark Ronson on his album &quot;Uptown Special.&quot;
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?The legendary singer and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Wonder recently collaborated with DJ Mark Ronson on his album "Uptown Special."
    Paul Simon has stayed active, going on tour with Sting and even making an occasional appearance with old mate Art Garfunkel. In 2011 he released his album, &quot;So Beautiful or So What.&quot;
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Paul Simon has stayed active, going on tour with Sting and even making an occasional appearance with old mate Art Garfunkel. In 2011 he released his album, "So Beautiful or So What."
    Kenny Rogers has been on TV in recent years in a GEICO ad using his song &quot;The Gambler,&quot; but he&#39;s also been a restaurant maven (with Kenny Rogers Roasters) and, yes, he still sings. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Kenny Rogers has been on TV in recent years in a GEICO ad using his song "The Gambler," but he's also been a restaurant maven (with Kenny Rogers Roasters) and, yes, he still sings. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
    Michael Jackson, who was very much the king of the whole music business in 1985, was preparing for a series of comeback performances when he died on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Michael Jackson, who was very much the king of the whole music business in 1985, was preparing for a series of comeback performances when he died on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old.
    James Ingram, known for such hits as &quot;Baby, Come to Me&quot; and &quot;Yah Mo B There,&quot; later topped the charts with 1990&#39;s &quot;I Don&#39;t Have the Heart.&quot; The balladeer made a guest appearance on the TV show &quot;Suburgatory&quot; in 2012.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?James Ingram, known for such hits as "Baby, Come to Me" and "Yah Mo B There," later topped the charts with 1990's "I Don't Have the Heart." The balladeer made a guest appearance on the TV show "Suburgatory" in 2012.
    Tina Turner remains as exciting and soulful as ever. The &quot;What&#39;s Love Got to Do with It&quot; singer&#39;s life was turned into an Oscar-nominated 1993 film, and she continues to perform and tour. The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had a 50th-anniversary tour in 2008-09 and appeared on the cover of German Vogue in 2013.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Tina Turner remains as exciting and soulful as ever. The "What's Love Got to Do with It" singer's life was turned into an Oscar-nominated 1993 film, and she continues to perform and tour. The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had a 50th-anniversary tour in 2008-09 and appeared on the cover of German Vogue in 2013.
    Billy Joel still tours and has booked monthly gigs at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden. After &quot;We Are the World,&quot; he had a No. 1 single with 1989&#39;s &quot;We Didn&#39;t Start the Fire&quot; and hit the top with his albums &quot;Storm Front&quot; and &quot;River of Dreams.&quot; However, his only album of new material since &quot;Dreams&quot; has been a classical record, &quot;Fantasies &amp;amp; Delusions,&quot; from 2001.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Billy Joel still tours and has booked monthly gigs at New York's Madison Square Garden. After "We Are the World," he had a No. 1 single with 1989's "We Didn't Start the Fire" and hit the top with his albums "Storm Front" and "River of Dreams." However, his only album of new material since "Dreams" has been a classical record, "Fantasies & Delusions," from 2001.
    Diana Ross appeared in some TV movies in the &#39;90s and was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2007. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Ashlee Simpson is now her daughter-in-law, having married Ross&#39; son, Evan, in 2014.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Diana Ross appeared in some TV movies in the '90s and was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2007. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Ashlee Simpson is now her daughter-in-law, having married Ross' son, Evan, in 2014.
    For all her musical success, Dionne Warwick was probably best known in the &#39;90s for her commercials for the Psychic Friends Network. But she continues to sing and has been particularly active in charitable endeavors, even appearing on &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; in 2011 for the Hunger Project.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?For all her musical success, Dionne Warwick was probably best known in the '90s for her commercials for the Psychic Friends Network. But she continues to sing and has been particularly active in charitable endeavors, even appearing on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011 for the Hunger Project.
    Now in his 80s, Willie Nelson maintains the schedule of a much younger man. He put out two albums in 2014 -- including the well-received &quot;Band of Brothers&quot; -- had his famous braided hair sold at auction for $37,000 and stayed on the road. He was key to organizing Farm Aid, which raises money for family farmers, and started a company, BioWillie, to produce biodiesel fuel.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Now in his 80s, Willie Nelson maintains the schedule of a much younger man. He put out two albums in 2014 -- including the well-received "Band of Brothers" -- had his famous braided hair sold at auction for $37,000 and stayed on the road. He was key to organizing Farm Aid, which raises money for family farmers, and started a company, BioWillie, to produce biodiesel fuel.
    After &quot;We Are the World,&quot; Bob Dylan had an up-and-down &#39;80s, though he sounded like he was having a blast with his friends in the Traveling Wilburys. But he put out three of his best albums in the late &#39;90s and 2000s -- &quot;Time Out of Mind,&quot; &quot;Love and Theft&quot; and &quot;Modern Times.&quot; Now in his 70s, he remains on his Never-Ending Tour. Oh, yeah, there was also a radio show, an Oscar, a Pulitzer Prize citation and, in 2016, a Nobel Prize.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?After "We Are the World," Bob Dylan had an up-and-down '80s, though he sounded like he was having a blast with his friends in the Traveling Wilburys. But he put out three of his best albums in the late '90s and 2000s -- "Time Out of Mind," "Love and Theft" and "Modern Times." Now in his 70s, he remains on his Never-Ending Tour. Oh, yeah, there was also a radio show, an Oscar, a Pulitzer Prize citation and, in 2016, a Nobel Prize.
    The sweet tones of jazz singer Al Jarreau could be heard on the theme to the TV show &quot;Moonlighting&quot; and his biggest post-1985 hit, 1988&#39;s &quot;So Good.&quot; Jarreau inspired a children&#39;s book, &quot;Ashti Meets Birdman Al.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/al-jarreau-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He died in 2017 at age 76&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?The sweet tones of jazz singer Al Jarreau could be heard on the theme to the TV show "Moonlighting" and his biggest post-1985 hit, 1988's "So Good." Jarreau inspired a children's book, "Ashti Meets Birdman Al." He died in 2017 at age 76.
    After &quot;We Are the World,&quot; Bruce Springsteen retired from music. Just kidding! The peripatetic guitarist and singer still puts on marathon live shows and releases best-selling albums, including 2014&#39;s &quot;High Hopes,&quot; which became his 11th No. 1. His pre-1985 albums were recently remastered and reissued in a boxed set.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?After "We Are the World," Bruce Springsteen retired from music. Just kidding! The peripatetic guitarist and singer still puts on marathon live shows and releases best-selling albums, including 2014's "High Hopes," which became his 11th No. 1. His pre-1985 albums were recently remastered and reissued in a boxed set.
    Kenny Loggins had continued success in the &#39;80s with hit songs from movie soundtracks. He put out a children&#39;s album in 1994 and regrouped with his old duet partner, Jim Messina, for a 2005 tour. He&#39;s lent his voice to &quot;Grand Theft Auto V&quot; and appeared as an animated version of himself to the series &quot;Archer.&quot;
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Kenny Loggins had continued success in the '80s with hit songs from movie soundtracks. He put out a children's album in 1994 and regrouped with his old duet partner, Jim Messina, for a 2005 tour. He's lent his voice to "Grand Theft Auto V" and appeared as an animated version of himself to the series "Archer."
    Steve Perry, the Journey lead singer, had just issued his first solo album when &quot;We Are the World&quot; came out. He returned to Journey in 1996 for the album &quot;Trial by Fire&quot; as well as for a Hollywood Walk of Fame appearance in 2005. Perry, now in his 60s, survived a skin cancer scare in 2013 and has been a regular visitor to San Francisco Giants games during the team&#39;s World Series runs. Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Steve Perry, the Journey lead singer, had just issued his first solo album when "We Are the World" came out. He returned to Journey in 1996 for the album "Trial by Fire" as well as for a Hollywood Walk of Fame appearance in 2005. Perry, now in his 60s, survived a skin cancer scare in 2013 and has been a regular visitor to San Francisco Giants games during the team's World Series runs. Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
    Daryl Hall of Hall &amp;amp; Oates has put out a handful of solo records -- one of them, &quot;Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine,&quot; produced a hit single, &quot;Dreamtime.&quot; He has occasionally toured with John Oates (who&#39;s also on &quot;We Are the World,&quot; though in the chorus). The pair was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Hall has also hosted a successful video series, &quot;Live from Daryl&#39;s House.&quot;
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates has put out a handful of solo records -- one of them, "Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine," produced a hit single, "Dreamtime." He has occasionally toured with John Oates (who's also on "We Are the World," though in the chorus). The pair was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Hall has also hosted a successful video series, "Live from Daryl's House."
    Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News popped up in a small role in 1985&#39;s &quot;Back to the Future&quot; and still sings with the News. In honor of the group&#39;s biggest album, 1983&#39;s &quot;Sports,&quot; he sang their hit &quot;The Heart of Rock and Roll&quot; on &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; in 2013. Lewis has also played harmonica for a variety of artists.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News popped up in a small role in 1985's "Back to the Future" and still sings with the News. In honor of the group's biggest album, 1983's "Sports," he sang their hit "The Heart of Rock and Roll" on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2013. Lewis has also played harmonica for a variety of artists.
    Cyndi Lauper&#39;s distinctive voice sang the theme song to &quot;Pee-Wee&#39;s Playhouse&quot; and on her followup to &quot;She&#39;s So Unusual,&quot; 1986&#39;s &quot;True Colors.&quot; But in recent years, her biggest success has been on Broadway: Lauper composed the music for 2013&#39;s &quot;Kinky Boots&quot; and won a Tony for her effort.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Cyndi Lauper's distinctive voice sang the theme song to "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and on her followup to "She's So Unusual," 1986's "True Colors." But in recent years, her biggest success has been on Broadway: Lauper composed the music for 2013's "Kinky Boots" and won a Tony for her effort.
    Raspy-voiced Kim Carnes, best known for &quot;Bette Davis Eyes,&quot; moved to Nashville in the &#39;90s and has had great success writing country songs, including 1993&#39;s &quot;The Heart Won&#39;t Lie&quot; for Reba McIntire and Vince Gill. Her studio album, &quot;Chasin&#39; Wild Trains,&quot; was released in 2004.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?Raspy-voiced Kim Carnes, best known for "Bette Davis Eyes," moved to Nashville in the '90s and has had great success writing country songs, including 1993's "The Heart Won't Lie" for Reba McIntire and Vince Gill. Her studio album, "Chasin' Wild Trains," was released in 2004.
    The great Ray Charles had a chart resurgence towards the end of his life, with his 2004 album, &quot;Genius Loves Company,&quot; hitting No. 1 just after he died at age 73. His version of &quot;America the Beautiful,&quot; perhaps the greatest performance of that song, was heard frequently after 9/11, and he was the subject of a movie biography, &quot;Ray,&quot; for which Jamie Foxx won an Oscar.
    Photos: 'We Are the World': Where are they now?
    'We Are the World': Where are they now?The great Ray Charles had a chart resurgence towards the end of his life, with his 2004 album, "Genius Loves Company," hitting No. 1 just after he died at age 73. His version of "America the Beautiful," perhaps the greatest performance of that song, was heard frequently after 9/11, and he was the subject of a movie biography, "Ray," for which Jamie Foxx won an Oscar.
    In over 30 years, the United Support of Artists for Africa organization that came out of the hit single "We are the World" has raised over $100 million to help alleviate poverty in Africa and the United States. Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985, the song brought the music industry together, with artists like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Cyndi Lauper and Billy Joel all featured on the track. The single sold over 7 million records and has raised $63 million.

    2010: Hope for Haiti Now

    Beyonce in a file photo.
    Beyonce in a file photo.
    Three days after an earthquake claimed over 200,000 lives in Haiti, plans were made to bring together artists from around the globe to raise funds to provide aid and relief to the devastated region. Haitian immigrant and famous rapper Wyclef Jean partnered with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and actor George Clooney to host the MTV Telethon. During the two-hour event, performances by artists like Beyoncé, Sting, Jennifer Hudson and Rihanna were paired with reports and calls for donations from celebrities, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Morgan Freeman and Reese Witherspoon. The event reportedly raised $61 million, which did not include funds raised by private donations or sales from the resulting album and video.

    2005: A Concert for Hurricane Relief

    Kanye West at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
    Kanye West at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
    On September 2, 2005, in response to Hurricane Katrina, NBC pulled together stars from across the country to put on a heartfelt benefit concert to raise money and awareness about the suffering and loss of life from the storm. Hosted by Matt Lauer, the broadcast raised $50 million for victims and families. The event caught the attention of many when rapper Kanye West went off-script and said, "George Bush doesn't care about black people." It was a comment the former president later called a "disgusting moment."

    2005: Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast

    Mariah Carey in a file photo.
    Mariah Carey in a file photo.
    After the Concert for Hurricane Relief, celebrities appeared in another televised benefit concert to raise funds for the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. Viewers who called in to the fundraising event had the opportunity to have their donation taken by A-listers such as Ellen DeGeneres, Cameron Diaz, Angela Basset, Danny DeVito and many more. Performances included Mariah Carey, U2, Randy Newman and husband-and-wife team Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Broadcast in over 100 countries, the event raised around $30 million.

    2001: The Concert for New York

    Paul McCartney in a file photo.
    Paul McCartney in a file photo.
    A month after New York and the United States were shaken by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, artists, actors, and athletes appeared at a benefit concert at Madison Square Garden. Aimed at raising funds for relief and aid, the event also recognized and honored all who had lost their lives. Participants expressed support for those who continued to work in the area known as ground zero. Organized by former Beatle Paul McCartney, the event was packed with over 60 celebs, as well as family members of victims who brought photographs and personal items that belonged to their loved ones. Solicited donations and auctioned off items helped raise $30 million.

    2005: Tsunami Aid: Concert of Hope

    Elton John performs in Leipzig, Germany in 2017.
    Elton John performs in Leipzig, Germany in 2017.
    After the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake that claimed the lives of over 300,000 people, George Clooney organized this TV concert to raise relief funds for victims of the historic tsunami. The two-hour telethon was filled with appeals for donations from entertainers and former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Performances by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow and others helped raise $18.3 million.

    1985: Farm Aid

    Farm Aid celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015. The first show was held September 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, in front of 80,000 people. Here&#39;s a look at some of the artists who played the original concert, and what they&#39;re up to now:
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Farm Aid celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015. The first show was held September 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, in front of 80,000 people. Here's a look at some of the artists who played the original concert, and what they're up to now:
    The Indiana roots rocker performs at the Farm Aid II concert in 1986. The event was organized by Willie Nelson and held in Manor, Texas, just north of Austin. Mellencamp helped create Farm Aid and was at his commercial peak in the years around its launch, with such hits as &quot;R.O.C.K. in the USA&quot; and &quot;Cherry Bomb.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    John MellencampThe Indiana roots rocker performs at the Farm Aid II concert in 1986. The event was organized by Willie Nelson and held in Manor, Texas, just north of Austin. Mellencamp helped create Farm Aid and was at his commercial peak in the years around its launch, with such hits as "R.O.C.K. in the USA" and "Cherry Bomb."
    Mellencamp&#39;s albums, most recently 2014&#39;s &quot;Plain Spoken,&quot; continue to sell.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    John MellencampMellencamp's albums, most recently 2014's "Plain Spoken," continue to sell.
    The first Farm Aid was spearheaded by Nelson, seen here performing at the event in September 1985.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Willie NelsonThe first Farm Aid was spearheaded by Nelson, seen here performing at the event in September 1985.
    Now in his 80s, the singer and songwriter has since battled the IRS, recorded a number of well-received albums, expressed his fondness for marijuana and continued touring in his eco-friendly bus. The country legend is shown here in 2015.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Willie NelsonNow in his 80s, the singer and songwriter has since battled the IRS, recorded a number of well-received albums, expressed his fondness for marijuana and continued touring in his eco-friendly bus. The country legend is shown here in 2015.
    Neil Young -- who co-founded the event -- is seen here performing at the original Farm Aid. Young emerged after his experimental &#39;80s period with a hit, &quot;Rockin&#39; in the Free World,&quot; in 1989, and was hailed as a forerunner of grunge, even touring with Pearl Jam.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Neil YoungNeil Young -- who co-founded the event -- is seen here performing at the original Farm Aid. Young emerged after his experimental '80s period with a hit, "Rockin' in the Free World," in 1989, and was hailed as a forerunner of grunge, even touring with Pearl Jam.
    Young recorded a 9/11 tribute song, &quot;Let&#39;s Roll,&quot; in 2001, made some movies and has even parodied himself on Jimmy Fallon&#39;s &quot;Tonight Show.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Neil YoungYoung recorded a 9/11 tribute song, "Let's Roll," in 2001, made some movies and has even parodied himself on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show."
    Arlo Guthrie was the eldest son of American folksinger Woody Guthrie, whose lengthy ballad &#39;Alice&#39;s Restaurant Massacre&#39; was the cornerstone of his debut album and inspired a feature film of the same name.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Arlo GuthrieArlo Guthrie was the eldest son of American folksinger Woody Guthrie, whose lengthy ballad 'Alice's Restaurant Massacre' was the cornerstone of his debut album and inspired a feature film of the same name.
    Guthrie has been a troubadour for more than five decades and brings members of his family to play with him on tour. Though he&#39;s had few hits -- the biggest being 1972&#39;s &quot;City of New Orleans&quot; -- he remains a popular draw in folk and roots circles.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Arlo GuthrieGuthrie has been a troubadour for more than five decades and brings members of his family to play with him on tour. Though he's had few hits -- the biggest being 1972's "City of New Orleans" -- he remains a popular draw in folk and roots circles.
    The country singer was re-emerging in the mid-&#39;80s after being derailed by a romance with Tanya Tucker. In 1982 he married his wife, Kim, to whom he remains married today.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Glen CampbellThe country singer was re-emerging in the mid-'80s after being derailed by a romance with Tanya Tucker. In 1982 he married his wife, Kim, to whom he remains married today.
    Now in his 80s and afflicted with Alzheimer&#39;s disease, Campbell, had a final tour in 2012, pictured here. The tour is immortalized in the film, &quot;Glen Campbell: I&#39;ll Be Me.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Glen CampbellNow in his 80s and afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, Campbell, had a final tour in 2012, pictured here. The tour is immortalized in the film, "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."
    Johnny Cash and wife June Carter perform at Farm Aid in 1985. Cash was flying high at the time, thanks to the No. 1 country song &quot;Highwayman,&quot; which he recorded with Wilson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. It would be his last chart-topper.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Johnny CashJohnny Cash and wife June Carter perform at Farm Aid in 1985. Cash was flying high at the time, thanks to the No. 1 country song "Highwayman," which he recorded with Wilson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. It would be his last chart-topper.
    After a fallow period in the late &#39;80s, Cash joined with producer Rick Rubin in the &#39;90s and &#39;00s for four well-reviewed albums. The singer, seen here in 1999, died on September 12, 2003.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Johnny CashAfter a fallow period in the late '80s, Cash joined with producer Rick Rubin in the '90s and '00s for four well-reviewed albums. The singer, seen here in 1999, died on September 12, 2003.
    The Beach Boys, photographed on November 2, 1964, in London. From left, Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998), Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983). The pioneers of the California surf sound followed Farm Aid in 1988 with their first No. 1 hit in more than 20 years, &quot;Kokomo.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    The Beach BoysThe Beach Boys, photographed on November 2, 1964, in London. From left, Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998), Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983). The pioneers of the California surf sound followed Farm Aid in 1988 with their first No. 1 hit in more than 20 years, "Kokomo."
    Since then, they&#39;ve remained a successful touring act, with the in-and-out Brian Wilson rejoining the group for a 50th anniversary tour in 2012.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    The Beach BoysSince then, they've remained a successful touring act, with the in-and-out Brian Wilson rejoining the group for a 50th anniversary tour in 2012.
    One of the biggest stars of the 1970s, the &quot;Rocky Mountain High&quot; singer -- a longtime environmental activist -- had become more involved in political causes by 1985.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    John DenverOne of the biggest stars of the 1970s, the "Rocky Mountain High" singer -- a longtime environmental activist -- had become more involved in political causes by 1985.
    Denver eventually toured both the Soviet Union and China. In the 1990s he released an autobiography and a children&#39;s album, among other works. Denver died in a plane crash on October 12, 1997. Several of his children attended a 2014 ceremony posthumously honoring him with the 2,531st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    John DenverDenver eventually toured both the Soviet Union and China. In the 1990s he released an autobiography and a children's album, among other works. Denver died in a plane crash on October 12, 1997. Several of his children attended a 2014 ceremony posthumously honoring him with the 2,531st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    The mid-1980s Dylan was exploring styles, having gone from Christian music (&quot;Saved&quot;) to basic rock (&quot;Infidels&quot;) to &#39;80s-style electronics (&quot;Empire Burlesque&quot;).
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Bob DylanThe mid-1980s Dylan was exploring styles, having gone from Christian music ("Saved") to basic rock ("Infidels") to '80s-style electronics ("Empire Burlesque").
    In the late &#39;80s he joined with four famous friends to form the Traveling Wilburys, and after a 1997 bout with histoplasmosis, he returned to peak form with his &#39;90s and &#39;00s albums &quot;Time Out of Mind&quot; and &quot;Love and Theft.&quot; Dylan, now in his 70s, continues to tour. In 2016, he won the Nobel Prize for literature.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Bob DylanIn the late '80s he joined with four famous friends to form the Traveling Wilburys, and after a 1997 bout with histoplasmosis, he returned to peak form with his '90s and '00s albums "Time Out of Mind" and "Love and Theft." Dylan, now in his 70s, continues to tour. In 2016, he won the Nobel Prize for literature.
    The country superstar remains a longtime friend of Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson and recorded a classic 1983 album, &quot;Pancho and Lefty,&quot; with him.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Merle HaggardThe country superstar remains a longtime friend of Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson and recorded a classic 1983 album, "Pancho and Lefty," with him.
    After struggles with drugs and record label politics in the &#39;80s and &#39;90s, he made a comeback in the early 2000s. Haggard &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/06/entertainment/merle-haggard-country-music-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in 2016&lt;/a&gt;, on his 79th birthday, of complications from pneumonia.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Merle HaggardAfter struggles with drugs and record label politics in the '80s and '90s, he made a comeback in the early 2000s. Haggard died in 2016, on his 79th birthday, of complications from pneumonia.
    As part of Hall and Oates, one of the most popular duos of all time, Hall had many hits in the late &#39;70s and early &#39;80s. In 1985 he was working on behalf of his solo album, &quot;Three Hearts in the Happy-Ending Machine.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Daryl HallAs part of Hall and Oates, one of the most popular duos of all time, Hall had many hits in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1985 he was working on behalf of his solo album, "Three Hearts in the Happy-Ending Machine."
    In the ensuing years, he and Oates have continued together, but Hall now focuses just as much on solo projects such as his TV series, &quot;Live from Daryl&#39;s House.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Daryl HallIn the ensuing years, he and Oates have continued together, but Hall now focuses just as much on solo projects such as his TV series, "Live from Daryl's House."
    The silver-tressed singer with the golden voice, seen here in 1980, has often stepped outside the mainstream. In 1985 Harris was coming off such hits as &quot;Pledging My Love&quot; and &quot;White Line&quot;; in the 30 years since, her albums -- including 1995&#39;s &quot;Wrecking Ball&quot; -- have earned wide praise and several Grammys.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Emmylou HarrisThe silver-tressed singer with the golden voice, seen here in 1980, has often stepped outside the mainstream. In 1985 Harris was coming off such hits as "Pledging My Love" and "White Line"; in the 30 years since, her albums -- including 1995's "Wrecking Ball" -- have earned wide praise and several Grammys.
    Harris put out her most recent album, &quot;The Traveling Kind&quot; (with Rodney Crowell), in 2015.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Emmylou HarrisHarris put out her most recent album, "The Traveling Kind" (with Rodney Crowell), in 2015.
    Don Henley&#39;s &quot;Building the Perfect Beast&quot; was one of the most popular albums of 1984 thanks to such singles as &quot;The Boys of Summer&quot; and &quot;All She Wants to Do is Dance.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Don HenleyDon Henley's "Building the Perfect Beast" was one of the most popular albums of 1984 thanks to such singles as "The Boys of Summer" and "All She Wants to Do is Dance."
    Since then he&#39;s released solo albums sparingly and has reunited with his old band, the Eagles, for both recordings and tours. Seen here with fellow Eagle Joe Walsh, right, in 2013 -- Henley remains active, especially with environmental issues.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Don HenleySince then he's released solo albums sparingly and has reunited with his old band, the Eagles, for both recordings and tours. Seen here with fellow Eagle Joe Walsh, right, in 2013 -- Henley remains active, especially with environmental issues.
    The singer/songwriter pianist, hugely popular in 1985, has only become more legendary since Farm Aid. He had another No. 1 single, his third, with &quot;We Didn&#39;t Start the Fire&quot; in 1989.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Billy JoelThe singer/songwriter pianist, hugely popular in 1985, has only become more legendary since Farm Aid. He had another No. 1 single, his third, with "We Didn't Start the Fire" in 1989.
    Joel is such a popular live attraction that he booked monthly concerts at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden. He married his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, in August 2015.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Billy JoelJoel is such a popular live attraction that he booked monthly concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden. He married his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, in August 2015.
    The country singer, ranked among the greatest of all time, was getting clean in the mid-&#39;80s after years of alcohol abuse and had one of his greatest hits, &quot;Who&#39;s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,&quot; in 1985. He&#39;s seen here performing in London in 1986.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    George JonesThe country singer, ranked among the greatest of all time, was getting clean in the mid-'80s after years of alcohol abuse and had one of his greatest hits, "Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes," in 1985. He's seen here performing in London in 1986.
    Though he had fewer hits in the ensuing years, his status as elder statesman was assured, and he received a lifetime Grammy Award in 2012. Jones died April 26, 2013, at 81.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    George JonesThough he had fewer hits in the ensuing years, his status as elder statesman was assured, and he received a lifetime Grammy Award in 2012. Jones died April 26, 2013, at 81.
    The tireless and ageless King was always a concert draw, but he made some of his most celebrated recordings after 1985. U2 recorded &quot;When Love Comes to Town&quot; with him in 1988 and Eric Clapton, a longtime fan, made an album, &quot;Riding With the King,&quot; with him in 2000.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    B. B. KingThe tireless and ageless King was always a concert draw, but he made some of his most celebrated recordings after 1985. U2 recorded "When Love Comes to Town" with him in 1988 and Eric Clapton, a longtime fan, made an album, "Riding With the King," with him in 2000.
    A King concert was always a treat, and he continued to play live almost to his death at 89 on May 14, 2015.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    B. B. KingA King concert was always a treat, and he continued to play live almost to his death at 89 on May 14, 2015.
    The singer and songwriter&#39;s chart-making days were past by 1985, but her legacy was assured by 1971&#39;s landmark &quot;Tapestry&quot; album.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Carole KingThe singer and songwriter's chart-making days were past by 1985, but her legacy was assured by 1971's landmark "Tapestry" album.
    King&#39;s reputation has continued to grow in the three decades since, capped by a recent appearance at the Grammys and the musical &quot;Beautiful&quot; in 2014. King, now in her 70s, appeared occasionally on &quot;Gilmore Girls,&quot; released an autobiography in 2012 and still tours.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Carole KingKing's reputation has continued to grow in the three decades since, capped by a recent appearance at the Grammys and the musical "Beautiful" in 2014. King, now in her 70s, appeared occasionally on "Gilmore Girls," released an autobiography in 2012 and still tours.
    Another of the Highwaymen -- along with Nelson, Cash and Waylon Jennings -- Kristofferson rejoined his friends for more albums in the &#39;90s. He is seen here performing at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in 1982.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Kris KristoffersonAnother of the Highwaymen -- along with Nelson, Cash and Waylon Jennings -- Kristofferson rejoined his friends for more albums in the '90s. He is seen here performing at London's Wembley Arena in 1982.
    Kristofferson became better known for his acting career, starring in such films as 1996&#39;s &quot;Lone Star&quot; and the 2001 version of &quot;Planet of the Apes.&quot; He put out his most recent album of original tunes, &quot;Feeling Mortal,&quot; in 2013.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Kris KristoffersonKristofferson became better known for his acting career, starring in such films as 1996's "Lone Star" and the 2001 version of "Planet of the Apes." He put out his most recent album of original tunes, "Feeling Mortal," in 2013.
    The famed country singer, seen here in 1980, has won almost every award there is, but her singing career went into decline in the &#39;80s and &#39;90s.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Loretta LynnThe famed country singer, seen here in 1980, has won almost every award there is, but her singing career went into decline in the '80s and '90s.
    A 2004 album produced by Jack White, &quot;Van Lear Rose,&quot; earned her a new generation of fans. Lynn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Loretta LynnA 2004 album produced by Jack White, "Van Lear Rose," earned her a new generation of fans. Lynn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
    Her heyday was the 1970s, but the jazzy folk singer released a handful of albums after 1985, notably 1994&#39;s &quot;Turbulent Indigo,&quot; for which she won a Grammy.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Joni MitchellHer heyday was the 1970s, but the jazzy folk singer released a handful of albums after 1985, notably 1994's "Turbulent Indigo," for which she won a Grammy.
    Due to health issues, Mitchell (seen here in 2007) has rarely recorded or performed in the last 15 years. She suffered a brain aneurysm in March 2015.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Joni MitchellDue to health issues, Mitchell (seen here in 2007) has rarely recorded or performed in the last 15 years. She suffered a brain aneurysm in March 2015.
    The powerful voice behind &quot;Only the Lonely&quot; and &quot;Pretty Woman&quot; was enjoying a comeback in the mid-&#39;80s. He only got more popular, with his song &quot;Life Fades Away&quot; featured in the 1987 film &quot;Less Than Zero&quot; and a concert film, &quot;A Black and White Night,&quot; earning praise.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Roy OrbisonThe powerful voice behind "Only the Lonely" and "Pretty Woman" was enjoying a comeback in the mid-'80s. He only got more popular, with his song "Life Fades Away" featured in the 1987 film "Less Than Zero" and a concert film, "A Black and White Night," earning praise.
    Orbison was a key member of the all-star Traveling Wilburys and had just finished work on his final album, 1989&#39;s &quot;Mystery Girl,&quot; when he died on December 6, 1988. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Roy OrbisonOrbison was a key member of the all-star Traveling Wilburys and had just finished work on his final album, 1989's "Mystery Girl," when he died on December 6, 1988. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
    Petty and his Florida-based band were riding high in 1985 on the strength of such hits as &quot;Rebels&quot; and &quot;Don&#39;t Come Around Here No More.&quot;
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersPetty and his Florida-based band were riding high in 1985 on the strength of such hits as "Rebels" and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
    The rock &#39;n&#39; roll mainstays have now been together for 40 years and they&#39;re still hitting the charts -- in fact, the group&#39;s 2014 album &quot;Hypnotic Eye,&quot; was their first No. 1. Petty has also made a handful of solo albums.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersThe rock 'n' roll mainstays have now been together for 40 years and they're still hitting the charts -- in fact, the group's 2014 album "Hypnotic Eye," was their first No. 1. Petty has also made a handful of solo albums.
    Veteran blues-rocker Bonnie Raitt, seen here performing in 1989 in San Francisco.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Bonnie RaittVeteran blues-rocker Bonnie Raitt, seen here performing in 1989 in San Francisco.
    Though much admired at the time of Farm Aid, Raitt didn&#39;t break through to the mainstream until her 1989 album, &quot;Nick of Time.&quot; The album hit No. 1 and won album of the year at the Grammys. Raitt, now in her 60s, continues to record and tour.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Bonnie RaittThough much admired at the time of Farm Aid, Raitt didn't break through to the mainstream until her 1989 album, "Nick of Time." The album hit No. 1 and won album of the year at the Grammys. Raitt, now in her 60s, continues to record and tour.
    The Velvet Underground frontman and godfather of punk was having a mid-&#39;80s moment around the time of Farm Aid&#39;s debut and was even featured in ads for Honda scooters.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Lou ReedThe Velvet Underground frontman and godfather of punk was having a mid-'80s moment around the time of Farm Aid's debut and was even featured in ads for Honda scooters.
    Always iconoclastic, Reed reunited with his old band for a 1993 tour, put out experimental albums and generally remained Lou Reed. He died on October 27, 2013, at 71.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Lou Reed Always iconoclastic, Reed reunited with his old band for a 1993 tour, put out experimental albums and generally remained Lou Reed. He died on October 27, 2013, at 71.
    The powerful quartet had released the album &quot;1984&quot; the previous year, a record that featured the No. 1 single, &quot;Jump.&quot; But lead singer David Lee Roth was also embarking on a solo career, which opened the frontman spot for Sammy Hagar -- another Farm Aid act. Hagar, seen here with Eddie Van Halen, provided lead VH vocals for the next 10 years.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Van HalenThe powerful quartet had released the album "1984" the previous year, a record that featured the No. 1 single, "Jump." But lead singer David Lee Roth was also embarking on a solo career, which opened the frontman spot for Sammy Hagar -- another Farm Aid act. Hagar, seen here with Eddie Van Halen, provided lead VH vocals for the next 10 years.
    Van Halen has since alternated between Roth and Hagar (along with Gary Cherone). In 2015, the band toured with Roth singing lead.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Van HalenVan Halen has since alternated between Roth and Hagar (along with Gary Cherone). In 2015, the band toured with Roth singing lead.
    Waylon Jennings performing in July 1985 in Chicago. The singer-songwriter recorded 60 albums and had 16 No.1 country singles in a career that spanned five decades.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Waylon JenningsWaylon Jennings performing in July 1985 in Chicago. The singer-songwriter recorded 60 albums and had 16 No.1 country singles in a career that spanned five decades.
    Jennings, performing here in 1996 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, died in 2002 of diabetes-related health problems at his home in Arizona.
    Photos: Farm Aid: Where are they now?
    Waylon JenningsJennings, performing here in 1996 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, died in 2002 of diabetes-related health problems at his home in Arizona.
    Started in Champagne, Illinois, the Farm Aid benefit concert came about after earlier remarks by Bob Dylan about the struggles that American farmers were facing. Artists Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young organized the event to raise money for farmers who were losing their farms to corporate interests during tough economic times. After raising $9 million for American family farmers, organizers appeared before the United States Congress to express their concerns, which resulted in the passing of legislation aimed at helping family farmers avoid foreclosure.