What do Elmo, a space lord, and the Prime Minister have in common?

London (CNN) What do Elmo, a space lord, and a monster have in common?

They all competed against UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her parliamentary seat.

Hours after the polls closed in Britain's general election, May stood solemnly on stage alongside her fellow Maidenhead constituency candidates: a life-sized Elmo, a Darth Vader-esque character, and a man wearing a massive pin reading "Loony Party Leader."

Who were May's curious challengers? If you were among those wondering what in the world was going on, here's a quick primer:

Lord Buckethead

Read More