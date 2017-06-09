Theresa May to 'reflect' after disastrous election result

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will take time to "reflect" on how to move forward after a surprise snap election result left the Conservative Party without a majority.

After a night of high drama across the country, May insisted her party was still in pole position to lead, despite falling short by eight seats and having to turn to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party for backing.

"As I reflect on the result, I will reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward," May said before adding "I obviously wanted a different result."

Instead of opting for a post-election shuffle, the Prime Minister retained key figures in her cabinet.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit Secretary David Davis have all been kept on in their roles.

Read More