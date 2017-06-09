Story highlights Knives are ceramic and 12 inches long

Police also called on more witnesses to contact them

(CNN) Three pink ceramic kitchen knives found on or near the assailants who killed seven people in the London Bridge terror attacks have investigators seeking the public's help for clues.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism unit, said early Saturday that authorities want to know more about the unusual knives.

"Where have they come from? Where might the attackers have bought them from?" he asked through a news release that included photos of one of the knives used by the terrorists.

The knives are 12 inches long and are branded Ernesto. Tape was wrapped around the handles.

Police said three men -- Khuram Shazad Butt , 27; Rachid Redouane, 30; and Youssef Zaghba, 22 -- rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge last weekend before launching a stabbing spree in bars and restaurants at nearby Borough Market. Police shot the attackers dead.

