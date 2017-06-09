Record number of women elected to British Parliament

Story highlights At least 207 women elected to UK Parliament

Number up from 196 in 2015 election and by-elections

London (CNN) It's official -- Britain will have more women members of Parliament than ever before.

On a dramatic night that shook the political establishment to its core and forced Prime Minister Theresa May to place her Conservative Party into a coalition with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, some 207 female lawmakers were elected to the House of Commons.

With one seat yet to be declared, that number already surpasses the 196 elected in the 2015 vote and subsequent by-elections.

One of the biggest surprises came in Canterbury, Kent, where Rosie Duffield clinched the seat for Labour for the first time since 1918.

There was also history made in the constituency of Birmingham Edgbaston, where Preet Kaur Gill became the first Sikh women to be elected to Parliament.

