The 10 people who can make or break Brexit

(CNN) When Theresa May stood on the steps of Downing Street Friday morning to confirm that she will try to lead a minority government, it was significant that she referred to "the Conservative and Unionist party" -- the historic name of the party she leads.

May said she intends to work with what she called her "friends and allies" in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to provide "stability."

The reality is that this will be far from easy.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, DUP deputy leader and north Belfast candidate Nigel Dodds, Emma Little Pengelly DUP south Belfast candidate and Gavin Robinson DUP east Belfast candidate celebrate at the Belfast count centre on June 9, 2017 in Belfast.

As the results of this extraordinary election were declared, the DUP's Deputy Leader, Nigel Dodds, declared it was "turning into a great night" for his party and for the union between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The party increased the number of seats it has in parliament from eight to 10.

More importantly, the DUP now holds the balance of power in government, the difference between May's Conservatives being able to govern, or not.

Read More