'Putin Interviews' as much about Oliver Stone as Russian leader

(CNN) Based on the first half of "The Putin Interviews," Showtime's four-hour event tells us as much about Oliver Stone as it does Vladimir Putin. In the process, Stone's earnestness opens the director to charges of being turned into a useful public-relations tool fort he Russian leader.

This shouldn't really come as a surprise. Like other celebrities who have dabbled in journalism -- think Sean Penn's interview with the Mexican drug lord El Chapo -- Stone invites criticism as much by what he fails to ask, or follow up on, as what he does.

While there's value in this attempt to hear from Putin on his terms -- and even humanize an often-demonized figure -- Stone's idle chitchat and solicitous tone will surely leave many journalists and Putin critics gnashing their teeth.

The filmmaker famously associated with conspiracy-minded movies ("JFK," "Nixon") recently directed "Snowden," about whistle-blower Edward Snowden. In so doing he spent time in Russia, sitting for several interviews with its president, with the opening hours featuring portions of talks conducted from July 2015 to as recently as February.

To be fair, Showtime made only the first two parts available, and promos indicate Stone did question Putin about allegedly hacking the U.S. election. (Megyn Kelly beat him to the punch on that, at least in TV chronology, and was met with a lot of steadfast denials.)

