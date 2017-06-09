'The Mummy' awkwardly stumbles into Dark Universe

(CNN) "The Mummy" is a mess, a movie in such a hurry to introduce more monsters under Universal's "Dark Universe" banner that it comes awkwardly wrapped in impenetrable layers of exposition.

Tom Cruise occupies center stage in this not-quite-a-reboot, which features Sofia Boutella ("Kingsman: The Secret Service") as the Mummy, an Egyptian princess named Ahmanet who committed patricide, made a pact to unleash the god of death and was cursed by being buried alive for her troubles.

Flash forward to the present day, with Cruise as Nick Morton, a soldier and, as he puts it, "liberator of precious antiquities" who -- while fortune-seeking in Iraq -- inadvertently awakens Ahmanet, who winds up wreaking havoc in, around and finally under London.

Earmarked as the Mummy's chosen mate, Nick receives help from a specialist in ancient lore named Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) and none other than Dr. Henry Jekyll (Russell Crowe), who is part of a secret organization tasked with thwarting evil. The irony, of course, is that the good doctor has to keep shooting up to repress the beast within him.

Boutella is a striking presence, but almost everything else about the movie proves clunky, including most of the attempts in the feeble script to establish Nick's roguish charm. Cruise looks inordinately buff, but like everything else here, there's a rote, going-through-the-motions quality to his performance.

Read More