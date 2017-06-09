(CNN) It's all good between Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha, you guys.

Seinfeld said it wasn't personal, he simply doesn't hug strangers.

"When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality," Seinfeld said. "I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere."

The pair ran into each on the same red carpet on Monday when Kesha approached Seinfeld, expressed her fandom and asked for a hug.

The star denied her three times and even stepped away from her when she tried to touch him.

Seinfeld told Extra he was thrown off a bit as he was in the middle of an interview when Kesha approached him.

"I'm 63, I don't know every pop star," he said. "I don't know everyone."

"Hug is not first moment of a human, two humans," he added. "I never did that."

He said he talked to the singer later at the event and they laughed about the whole thing.

For the record, Seinfeld said Kesha still never got her hug.