Actress Glenne Headly dies at 62

The actress was shooting Hulu's "Future Man"

She is survived by her husband, Byron McCulloch, and son Stirling

(CNN) Glenne Headly passed away on Thursday night, a representative of the actress told CNN.

The actress, best known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in "Dick Tracy" was 62 years old. She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps said in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time,"

Headly, a native of Connecticut, got her start in theater and went on to star in several productions including "Extremities" alongside Susan Sarandon in 1982.

Eventually she made the transition to film and her breakout role is credited to "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" opposite Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

