'Game of Thrones' to have supersized episode

Story highlights New season to have both long and short episodes

Showrunner promised longest episode ever

(CNN) Winter will be both long and short this year.

Clocking in at nearly 90 minutes, the coming season of "Game of Thrones" will include its longest episode in the history of the HBO drama, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly,

The publication reported Season 7 will also contain an episode running 50 minutes -- the show's shortest.

"GOT" fans are going to want all the time they can get as the new season only features seven episodes, instead of a more typical 10.

Over on Twitter, there is much excitement for the return of the popular series.

Episodes 6 & 7 of Season 7 will be 71 & 81 minutes long. Making it the longest Game of Thrones episodes to date! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YP0fFa3TWe — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) June 8, 2017

Read More