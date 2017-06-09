'SNL' hiatus offers Colin Jost time to 'refresh'

(CNN) With President Donald Trump constantly making headlines, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost somewhat regrets the show is on hiatus.

But he isn't losing sleep over it.

"It's nice to have a break and after a couple weeks, I think I'll be itching to get back into it," Jost told CNN at a Hilarity for Charity event in New York on Thursday. "I do regret certain things we are going to miss, but I'm guessing if I know anything about the guy who is president right now, I feel like there will be more stuff that comes up by the time we come back."

Jost, who hosts "Weekend Update" alongside Michael Che, said despite the recent departures of Sasheer Zamata, Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

"I've been there a long time, but Che and I have been doing 'Update' for just three years. So that still feels like only now are we sort of hitting the rhythm where it's really exciting to do each week," Jost said.

