'SNL' hiatus offers Colin Jost time to 'refresh'

(CNN)With President Donald Trump constantly making headlines, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost somewhat regrets the show is on hiatus.
But he isn't losing sleep over it.
"It's nice to have a break and after a couple weeks, I think I'll be itching to get back into it," Jost told CNN at a Hilarity for Charity event in New York on Thursday. "I do regret certain things we are going to miss, but I'm guessing if I know anything about the guy who is president right now, I feel like there will be more stuff that comes up by the time we come back."
Jost, who hosts "Weekend Update" alongside Michael Che, said despite the recent departures of Sasheer Zamata, Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.
"I've been there a long time, but Che and I have been doing 'Update' for just three years. So that still feels like only now are we sort of hitting the rhythm where it's really exciting to do each week," Jost said.
Jost, who joined "SNL" as a writer in 2005, added it's "sad" to see his castmates leave.
"I feel really sad about them leaving," Jost continued. "It's people that I have been there with a long time, who I've written a lot with, like, characters I love and people that are very reliable and very funny, which is very rare -- and rarer than you think to find. The reality is, it's really hard to replace people."
But Jost promises "SNL" viewers will not be disappointed when "Weekend Update" returns August 10 with four half-hour episodes in prime time.
"I think it'll be nice to be away a little bit and kind of refresh our brains," Jost said. "I feel like it will be a slightly different vibe in the country even in a couple months, and it'll be nice to be back and have some clear eyes with that."