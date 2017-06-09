Breaking News

Form meets function: Is good design the secret to the perfect workplace?

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Fri June 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How to design the perfect workplace
How to design the perfect workplace

    JUST WATCHED

    How to design the perfect workplace

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How to design the perfect workplace 02:32

(CNN)The American fashion designer Thom Browne has, over the past decade, become synonymous with a look that is clean-cut but cool, putting a contemporary twist on classic tailoring for men and women alike.

Why supermodel Arizona Muse values purpose, dignity and longevity
Why supermodel Arizona Muse values purpose, dignity and longevity
The uniform reigns supreme in Browne's aesthetic universe as his own repetitive wardrobe persistently reveals: think grey, slim-fit suits of varying length, and sturdy brogues, sans socks.
This June, the three-time winner of the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award will temporarily shift his focus from fashion to collectible design, as he curates the 2017 edition of "Design at Large" at Design Miami / Basel.
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2017 Women's
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Photos:
    Spring-Summer 2017 Menswear
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Photos:
    Spring-Summer 2017 Menswear
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2016 Women's
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2016 Menswear
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2014 Women's
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Photos:
    Spring-Summer 2014 Menswear
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2013 Women's
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Photos:
    Autumn-Winter 2012 Women's
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Photos:
    Spring-Summer 2017 Women's
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    thom browne fall winter 2017thom browne spring summer 2017thom browne spring summer 2017Thom Browne Fall 2016thome browne fall 2016 mens thome browne fall 2014Thom Browne Menswear Spring/Summer 2014Thom Browne fall 2013 Thom Browne fall 2012thome browne summer 2016
    His installation will address workspaces and their changing definition in today's fluid work environment, through an exhibition of important desk designs from the last century.
    Featuring pieces by late greats like Jean Prouvé and contemporary masters like Ron Arad, Browne's installation will be brought to life by a choreographed performance featuring young design and architecture students who will sit at the desks, showcasing their creative processes to passersby.
    Read More
    Read: US designers shine thanks to entrepreneurship
    Speaking from his own office Browne told CNN: "I never really look at fashion for inspiration. . . For me, art and architecture are really where I go to. It is important to infuse references that are not really fashion, because I think it just makes those classic ideas more important."